Review Roundup: THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE at Huron County Playhouse; What Did The Critics Think?

Iconic television actor Cindy Williams, best known for her role as Shirley Feeney on the classic sitcom Laverne & Shirley plays the role of Mrs. Meers in Drayton Entertainment's production of the hit Broadway musical comedy, Thoroughly Modern Millie. The production launches the 2019 Season at the Huron Country Playhouse running from through June 22 on the Mainstage. Check out video of the production below!

Thoroughly Modern Millie is directed and choreographed by Michael Lichtefeld, who has helmed many productions for Drayton Entertainment including Holiday Inn, Anything Goes, Damn Yankees, and more. Lichtefeld will be joined by Music Director Steve Thomas, Set Designer Ivan Brozic, Costume Coordinator Jessica Pembleton, and Lighting Designer Kevin Fraser.

In addition to Williams, the company for Thoroughly Modern Millie features Jayme Armstrongas Millie Dillmount, Billy Lakeas Jimmy Smith, Brent Thiessenas Trevor Graydon, and Kayla Jamesas Miss Dorothy Brown. Matthew Armet, Carla Bennett, J. Sean Elliott, Christina Gordon, Josh Graetz, Gabrielle Jones, Ryota Kaneko, Shelley Kenney, David Light, Melanie McInenly, Luke Opdahl, Reece Rowat, Neil Salinas, Jennifer Thiessenand Margaret Thompson round out the stellar cast.

Mary Alderson, BroadwayWorld: Billy Lake, who was perfect as a drag queen in Priscilla Queen of the Desert at St. Jacobs Country Playhouse recently, excelled in this very different role as Jimmy Smith. Lake, like Armstrong, is a true triple threat. Brent Thiessen, with his tiny English mustache, is perfect as the arrogant Trevor Graydon, and Kayla James shines as Miss Dorothy, the sweetheart with golden curls and a rich voice. Thiessen and James go for the laughs with their operatic duet.

Rick Young, Rick's Blog: If you're looking for some escapist summer theatre, you can't do much better than Thoroughly Modern Millie, now playing at Huron Country Playhouse until June 22. Featuring a stellar cast, including well known television star, Cindy Williams - best known for her role as Shirley Feeney on the classic sitcom Laverne & Shirley - the play is a whimsical song-and-dance romantic musical comedy set in New York City in The Roaring Twenties. Featuring brassy jazz-inspired hits like "Not for the Life of Me," "Forget about the Boy," and the popular titular tune, the play is a great opener for Huron Country Playhouse's 2019 season.

Joe Balanger, The London Free Press: But it's the wonderful performances of the other four main characters that carry this show. Each brings their character to life making their relationships believable and interesting. Armstrong is a huge talent, her acting, vocals, physicality, comedic timing and dancing incredibly strong, matched only by James, a Stratford Festival veteran who has performed for several Drayton production. Thiessen, who was outstanding as Gaston in Beauty and the Beast at Huron Country in 2017, again impresses as Trevor, Millie's boss and initial love interest, a demanding, ambitious yet playful boss who doesn't share Millie's interest.

