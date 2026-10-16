Review: PROPHETESS at Tarragon Theatre

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Prophetess is a rabbit hole kind of tale, one that's a chaotic descent into madness. Playing now at the Tarragon Theatre until November 1 2026, this dynamic production is written by Ho Ka Kei (Jeff Ho) and directed/dramaturged by Mike Payette. Prophetess is the kind of show that is ripe for theatre enthusiasts - filled with dark humor that will shock and leave audiences speechless.

Karen Robinson plays Margaret - legendary Queen of Etymology and head of the English Department at York University - who has seen better days as lately she has been haunted by spiders. They originate from her dreams and as she confides in her beloved husband Henry (Rick Roberts), the spiders begin to manifest in her waking life. Soon, the eight-legged terrors plague her days as she begins her latest term on campus and affect her new relations, in particular with the new English professor on staff Anne (Natasha Mumba) while adding additional strain to her already tense relationship with the university HR member Elizabeth (Christine Horne).

Robinson is perfect for this role as she is a delight to watch on stage. Her line delivery is rich and eloquent, even when she is overcome with distraught emotions, as would be expected by the Queen of Etymology. Her character of Margaret wears her emotions boldly and proudly, unwilling to hide or lessen them in any way and Robinson fulfills this effortlessly. The scene where Margaret lectures on the etymology of the word "fuck" is a glorious riot.

Mumba as Anne is the perfect counterpart to Margaret. She is new to the York faculty, new to being a professor, and is about to work under her the watchful eye of her long term hero - only to find her first interaction with the woman concluding with a slap to the face. Understandably, she is shocked, appalled, and struggling to not take the offense to heart. Mumba's caution to keep her emotions in check reflects how we all would feel in such a situation so we sympathize with her the most. Like with all rabbit-hole type tales, Anne's unfamiliarity with Margaret and her woes reflect the audience as does her shock when the truth is revealed.

The joys of theatre begin when the audience takes their seats and can visually absorb the grandeur of the set. The Prophetess set designed by Jawon Kang is stunning. Layered and sumptuous, appearing as a grand university library with windows that look almost cathedral-like, the set perfectly hints at mysteries that lie slightly out of reach without giving anything away.

Prophetess is remarkable making for a unique night out with theatre that will stun and leave plenty of room for conversation to follow. It is certainly well worth attending.

Photo Credit: Jae Yang

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