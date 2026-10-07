DIRTY DANCING: THE MUSICAL to Extend Toronto Run

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Due to popular demand, the Toronto engagement of Dirty Dancing: The Musical – a new stage production of the beloved film Dirty Dancing – will extend its run by one week.

Dirty Dancing: The Musical will now play the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre from November 24, 2026 to January 10, 2027.

Tickets for the added week of performances (January 5 – 10, 2027) will be available at 10AM on Friday October 9 online or by calling 1-800-461-3333.

This extension comes on the heels of the news that this new musical staging of the beloved and iconic film will open on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre following its Toronto run.

About Dirty Dancing: The Musical

Set against the unforgettable summer of 1963, Dirty Dancing: The Musical follows Frances “Baby” Houseman as she discovers love, passion, and independence through her relationship with charismatic dance instructor Johnny Castle. With live music from the original film, Dirty Dancing: The Musical is the feel-good escape audiences have been craving, alive with the pulse of electrified dancing, the thrill of secret encounters, and the allure of forbidden romance.

Dirty Dancing: The Musical is directed by Tony Award nominee, Obie Award winner, and two-time Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Sweeney Todd), who played Neil Kellerman in the original Dirty Dancing film, with choreography by Darrell Grand Moultrie (Fat Ham, Beyonce's World Tour). Bringing to the stage the celebrated story from Eleanor Bergstein — the original screenwriter of the film — the musical captures the pulse, romance, and youthful urgency that have defined Dirty Dancing for nearly four decades.

With a fresh creative approach to the timeless love story, this new production will tour North America with an aim to reconnect audiences with the heart, heat, and rebellious spirit that made Dirty Dancing a worldwide sensation.

Dirty Dancing is an enduring cultural phenomenon that began with the iconic film that grossed over $200 million at the worldwide box office and went on to launch two multiplatinum soundtrack albums, numerous #1 hit singles, won an Academy Award for Best Original Song and a Grammy Award for Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals. The original film is one of Lionsgate's all-time best-selling library titles. The studio is currently producing a Dirty Dancing sequel starring Jennifer Grey – from The Hunger Games producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson.

Dirty Dancing: The Musical is produced by The Path Entertainment Group, in association with Lionsgate, LD Entertainment and Magic Hour Productions.

The creative team includes set design by Brett J. Banakis; costume design by Emily Rebholz; lighting design by Japhy Weideman; sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Kai Harada; video design by David Bengali; and hair, wig and make-up design by Robert Pickens. Casting is by The TRC Company / Claire Burke, CSA & Peter Van Dam, CSA, with music supervision and arrangements by Joseph Joubert. Alchemy Production Group serves as General Manager.

The creative team includes set design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by two-time Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, video design by David Bengali, and hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe. Casting is by The TRC Company / Claire Burke, CSA & Peter Van Dam, CSA, with music supervision and arrangements by Joseph Joubert. Alchemy Production Group serves as General Manager.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 17 Hrs 18 Min 05 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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