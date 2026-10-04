Video: THE KARATE KID THE MUSICAL Opens in Toronto With Ralph Macchio in Attendance

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The North American premiere of The Karate Kid The Musical had its opening night on October 1, 2026. Many celebrities were in attendance, but Ralph Macchio, the original Karate Kid made a surprise appearance at the curtain call. Announced by screenwriter/book writer Robert Mark Kamen (also in attendance), Macchio shouted the show's Daniel LaRusso, Gino Ochello.

The Karate Kid – The Musical makes its Canadian premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre, based on the 1984 Columbia Pictures film with a book by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen and music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini.

Adrian Pang stars as Mr. Miyagi, with Gino Ochello making his professional stage debut as Daniel LaRusso, alongside Abigail Amin, Joe Simmons, Matt Mills, Sharon Sexton, and Finley Oliver. The story follows Daniel, a new kid who becomes the target of a rival's aggression, until he finds guidance from Mr. Miyagi, who teaches him that true strength comes from balance and respect.

Directed by Amon Miyamoto with choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, the production features scenic design by Derek McLane and an original score performed live.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 27 Days 14 Hrs 29 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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