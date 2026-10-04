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Video: THE KARATE KID THE MUSICAL Opens in Toronto With Ralph Macchio in Attendance

Adrian Pang stars as Mr. Miyagi, with Gino Ochello making his professional stage debut as Daniel LaRusso, alongside Abigail Amin, and more.

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The North American premiere of The Karate Kid The Musical had its opening night on October 1, 2026. Many celebrities were in attendance, but Ralph Macchio, the original Karate Kid made a surprise appearance at the curtain call. Announced by screenwriter/book writer Robert Mark Kamen (also in attendance), Macchio shouted the show's Daniel LaRusso, Gino Ochello.

The Karate Kid – The Musical makes its Canadian premiere at the Princess of Wales Theatre, based on the 1984 Columbia Pictures film with a book by original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen and music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini.

Adrian Pang stars as Mr. Miyagi, with Gino Ochello making his professional stage debut as Daniel LaRusso, alongside Abigail Amin, Joe Simmons, Matt Mills, Sharon Sexton, and Finley Oliver. The story follows Daniel, a new kid who becomes the target of a rival's aggression, until he finds guidance from Mr. Miyagi, who teaches him that true strength comes from balance and respect.

Directed by Amon Miyamoto with choreography by Keone and Mari Madrid, the production features scenic design by Derek McLane and an original score performed live.

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