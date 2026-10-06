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Cast Set for THE FIFTH STEP North American Premiere at Studio 180 Theatre

The production will star Brandon McGibbon and Callan Potter in their Studio 180 debuts.

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Cast Set for THE FIFTH STEP North American Premiere at Studio 180 Theatre

Studio 180 Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the North American premiere of David Ireland's drama The Fifth Step. Two men. One room. Luka is new to AA. James has agreed to be his sponsor. What begins as a ritual of confession becomes a volatile struggle for power. The play runs from January 17 to February 7, 2027, in the Tarragon Extraspace. Opening night is January 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Darkly funny and emotionally charged, The Fifth Step explores addiction, masculinity, faith, and the fragile line between guidance and control. The play will be performed by stage and screen stars Brandon McGibbon (Once, After the Rain, It's a Good Life If You Don't Weaken) as James, and Callan Potter (We Were Liars, Heated Rivalry, Any Way You Want Me) as Luka, both in their Studio 180 debuts.

The creative team of The Fifth Step includes: set, props and Costume Designer Melanie McNeill; lighting designer Logan Raju Cracknell; sound designer Miquelon Rodriguez; stage manager Neha Ross; and production manager Kendalin Bishop.

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