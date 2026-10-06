Cast Set for THE FIFTH STEP North American Premiere at Studio 180 Theatre

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Studio 180 Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the North American premiere of David Ireland's drama The Fifth Step. Two men. One room. Luka is new to AA. James has agreed to be his sponsor. What begins as a ritual of confession becomes a volatile struggle for power. The play runs from January 17 to February 7, 2027, in the Tarragon Extraspace. Opening night is January 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Darkly funny and emotionally charged, The Fifth Step explores addiction, masculinity, faith, and the fragile line between guidance and control. The play will be performed by stage and screen stars Brandon McGibbon (Once, After the Rain, It's a Good Life If You Don't Weaken) as James, and Callan Potter (We Were Liars, Heated Rivalry, Any Way You Want Me) as Luka, both in their Studio 180 debuts.

The creative team of The Fifth Step includes: set, props and Costume Designer Melanie McNeill; lighting designer Logan Raju Cracknell; sound designer Miquelon Rodriguez; stage manager Neha Ross; and production manager Kendalin Bishop.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 10 Hrs 06 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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