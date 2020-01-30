Record Setting Tour of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES â€” THE BALLETâ„¢ To Reach 43 Communities

After a sold-out performance at the River Run Centre in Guelph, Anne of Green Gables - The Ballet is embarking on one of the largest Canadian dance tours in recent memory. The World Premiere Tour continues with performances across Western Canada, opening in Cranbrook, British Columbia tonight, and will continue across Canada and into the United States.

Since its premiere in Halifax on September 28, 2019, Anne of Green Gables - The Ballet has met with outstanding responses from audiences in Atlantic Canada, Ontario, Québec and the United Sates.

Canada's Ballet Jörgen will bring the production to an additional 43 communities, with further dates still to be announced.

Jan. 24, 2020 Cranbrook BC

Jan. 28, 2020 Oliver BC

Jan. 30, 2020 Nelson BC

Feb. 2, 2020 Vernon BC

Feb. 5, 2020 Campbell River BC

Feb. 7, 2020 Duncan BC

Feb. 12, 2020 Maple Ridge BC

Feb. 14, 2020 Chilliwack BC

Feb.16, 2020 West Vancouver BC

Feb. 21, 2020 Terrace BC

Feb. 23, 2020 Kitimat BC

Feb. 26, 2020 Prince Rupert BC

Feb. 28, 2020 Burns Lake BC

March 6, 2020 Ft. Saskatchewan AB

March 8, 2020 Ft. McMurray AB

March 11, 2020 Camrose AB

March 13, 2020 Medicine Hat AB

March 15, 2020 North Battleford SK

March 18, 2020 Saskatoon SK

March 20, 2020 Yorkton SK

March 22, 2020 Brandon MB

April 2, 2020 Moncton NB

April 4, 2020 Saint John NB

April 7 & 8, 2020 Fredericton NB

April 9, 2020 Summerside PEI

April 14, 2020 Mabou NS

May 3, 2020 Manhattan KS (US)

May 5, 2020 Hays KS (US)

May 7, 2020 Iola KS (US)

May 20, 2020 Ottawa ON

May 30, 2020 London ON

July 24-26, 2020 Toronto ON

Sept. 19, 2020 Cornwall ON

Sept. 26, 2020 Geneva NY (US)

Oct. 9, 2020 Collegeville MN (US)

Oct. 14, 2020 North Bay ON

Oct. 17, 2020 Windsor ON

Oct. 20-21, 2020 St. Catharines ON

Oct. 24, 2020 Welland ON

Oct. 28, 2020 Brampton ON

Oct. 30, 2020 Orillia ON

Nov. 1, 2020 Burlington ON

Nov. 7, 2020 Winnipeg MB

About Canada’s Ballet Jörgen

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen is one of Canada’s largest dance companies and the country’s leading touring company. Currently celebrating its 32nd season, Canada’s Ballet Jörgen enriches our lives by bringing professional ballet to communities – large and small, urban and rural – across Canada. Known for the warmth and beauty of its productions, CBJ reaches every province, delivering more than 4,000 performances, ballet classes and community engagement events involving over 60,000 participants annually. To date, CBJ has reached 253 different communities in Canada and 60 in the US.

The company specializes in reaching underserved communities, and effectively reaches households with income of under $35,000. Canada’s Ballet Jörgen is the 2011 winner of The National Arts Centre Award for Distinguished Contribution to Touring – the first Ontario Performing Arts Organization to win this award.

http://www.canadasballetjorgen.ca





