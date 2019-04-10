ROPE Binds Murder And Mystery At The Royal George Theatre

Rope, a masterfully written psychological crime drama, by Patrick Hamilton begins previews April 12 at the Shaw Festival's Royal George Theatre. Jani Lauzon directs this riveting "can-they-get-away-with-it" that's loosely based on the infamous Leopold and Loeb 1924 murder case.



Inspired by debates surrounding amorality with former teacher Rupert Cadell (Michael Therriault), Wyndham Brandon (Kelly Wong) and Charles Granillo (Travis Seetoo) murder a fellow student - just to see if they can pull it off. Drunk on their arrogance and the thrill of committing the 'perfect murder', they throw a party and use the locked wooden chest containing the body to serve the evening's buffet.



Joanna Yu's set and costume design anchors this gripping psychological thriller in 1929 Mayfair, London. Lighting design by Louise Guinand creates shadowy nooks and crannies in the confining upper level of Wyndham Brandon's residence. John Gzowski's original soundscape and music further amplifies the mood of unease and suspense.



Rope is on stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake) from April 12 to October 12 (eligible for review beginning May 9) and is proudly sponsored by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The Royal George Theatre is sponsored by CIBC.





