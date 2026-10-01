ROMEO AND JULIET to Open National Ballet of Canada's 75th Season

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The National Ballet of Canada will open its landmark 75th anniversary season with John Cranko’s Romeo and Juliet. A signature production that has played an important role in the National Ballet’s history, Romeo and Juliet is onstage at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts in Toronto October 31 – November 8.

“When deciding which ballet to open our 75th anniversary season with, I could not think of a more fitting production than John Cranko’s Romeo and Juliet. This ballet is equally beloved by artists and audiences and was instrumental to The National Ballet of Canada’s artistic growth,” said Muir. “It was last performed in 2009 and its return offers new generations the opportunity to discover its power as we celebrate 75 glorious years of ballet.”

John Cranko’s Romeo and Juliet holds a special place in the National Ballet’s history. Founding Artistic Director Celia Franca secured the ballet for the National Ballet’s inaugural performance at the O’Keefe Centre in 1964 and it was also the final production presented there in 2006 before the move to the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. The company toured the ballet extensively in the late 1960s and early 1970s, with performances across Canada and in Washington D.C., Mexico City and at Expo ’70 in Japan. It also began a relationship with Cranko that brought The Taming of the Shrew and Onegin into the National Ballet’s repertoire, helping to establish the narrative tradition that remains central to the company today.

One of ballet’s great storytellers, Cranko created Romeo and Juliet for Stuttgart Ballet in 1962, crafting a work celebrated for its rich characterization, dramatic depth and musicality, set to Sergei Prokofiev’s glorious score. The production was beautifully redesigned in 1995 with sets and costumes designed by Canada’s Susan Benson, C.M. and lighting by Robert Thomson.

The 75th anniversary season begins October 31 at 1:00 pm with a special Share the Magic matinee of Romeo and Juliet, welcoming more than 1,800 community members experiencing challenging circumstances to attend a National Ballet performance at no cost. Since its inception in 1986, Share the Magic has brought the joy of dance to nearly 120,000 audience members through partnerships with social service and health support agencies throughout the GTA.

That evening, the National Ballet presents a special 75th Anniversary Opening Night Celebration of Romeo and Juliet, honouring the company’s enduring legacy and bold ambition with an evening of dance, memories and celebration with alumni, members of the company and audience members.

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