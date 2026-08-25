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​The Canadian Opera Company's Free Concert Series in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre will return for its milestone 20th season on September 23, 2026, with a lineup of inspiring and intimate performances in the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts and beyond.

The Free Concert Series runs from September to May, connecting audiences to artists from a range of disciplines and at various stages of their professional careers, all entirely free of charge. Since 2006, the Free Concert Series has hosted over 1,500 concerts, welcomed more than 236,000 guests, and showcased 9,000+ performers, making it a significant cultural touchstone within the city.

In an effort to improve the experience for audiences, starting this year, guests are now encouraged to register in advance for free tickets, providing ticketholders first access to the performance space before doors open to a standby line.

Also new this season are four reimagined ways for audiences to enjoy these performances through an experience that best suits their own interests: attend a lunchtime concert in the Free Concert Series' signature location, the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre in the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts; unwind after work with refreshments available from the Four Seasons Centre bar before an early-evening concert

enjoy family-friendly and adaptive concerts, including select performances created with Xenia Concerts for disabled and neurodiverse audiences of all ages; join in for pop-up performances at Toronto History Museums locations across the city, including Montgomery's Inn and Todmorden Mills Heritage Site.

Highlights of this season's diverse arts and culture programming

A thoughtful lecture-recital from mezzo-soprano Camryn Dewar, commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30; Intimate recitals by artists performing on the COC mainstage this season, including soprano Tracy Dahl and artists of the COC Ensemble Studio; Special performances from artists of Opera 5, the COC's Company-in-Residence, including Opera 5's General Director Rachel Krehm and Programs Manager Jaclyn Grossman; Adaptive concerts as part of the COC's continued partnership with Xenia Concerts, creating an accessible and judgement-free environment to support neurodivergent and disabled attendees of all ages; A sneak peek into the next generation of talent with emerging artists from the University of Toronto; Académie Francis Poulenc; McGill University; Humber Polytechnic; The Glenn Gould School; and Orchestre symphonique de Montréal.

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