Pianist Jan Lisiecki Performs Virtual Program of Beethoven, Mendelssohn and Chopin

The performance was broadcast on Tuesday, July 28.

Produced in association with Ottawa Chamberfest, Thousand Islands Playhouse, Festival of the Sound, and Stratford Summer Music, Toronto's Koerner Hall hosted Canadian world-renowned pianist Jan Lisiecki in concert and conversation through a virtually broadcasted performance on Tuesday, July 28. The private event successfully welcomed more than 2,000 viewers online and was presented in place of five concerts that were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



The evening's program featured works by Beethoven, Mendelssohn, and Chopin. Following the broadcasted performance, Jan Lisiecki was joined by Executive Director of Performing Arts at The Royal Conservatory, Mervon Mehta, for a live, interactive, on-stage interview.



"I like having an audience. I like having them here and I like interacting with them, of course with the situation right now, I can't do anything about it. It's not possible, it's not safe, and that's that," said Lisiecki. "Live streaming is great and I'm sure it will have an increased presence in our life but it's also very challenging. Tonight's production, I think, was very high-quality and that something I truly appreciate and I want but it was also personalized for all of you, who were listening."



COVID-19 has had a major impact on cultural life in Canada. Artists, presenters, and audiences have been connecting and collaborating to maintain the vitality of live music, while yearning for the much-anticipated return to concert halls and festival stages. Across Ontario, organizations are planning ways to facilitate the return to live music experiences. As restrictions are lifted, conversations about connecting in-person are beginning to happen.



"...one of the things I know for certain, no matter what happens with COVID, no matter what happens with technology, there will always be a place for live performance because, that sharing that we talked about, is essential," said Mehta.

About Jan Lisiecki:



Jan Lisiecki's interpretations and technique speak to a maturity beyond his age. At 25, the Canadian performs over 100 yearly concerts worldwide, and has worked closely with conductors such as Antonio Pappano, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Daniel Harding, and Claudio Abbado (†). Lisiecki has appeared with the New York Philharmonic, San Francisco Symphony, Staatskapelle Dresden, Bavarian Radio Symphony, and London Symphony Orchestra. Having signed an exclusive contract with Deutsche Grammophon at 15, Lisiecki's sixth album for the label sees him leading the Academy of St Martin in the Fields from the piano for all five Beethoven concertos. The September 2019 release, recorded live from Konzerthaus Berlin, is the first within the label's celebration of the Beethoven Year 2020. His earlier recordings have been awarded with the Juno Award and ECHO Klassik. Mr. Lisiecki made his Royal Conservatory debut on September 30, 2011, and this livestream marked his fifth performance in Koerner Hall. He is an alumnus of the Conservatory's Glenn Gould School and his many prestigious awards include the Conservatory's Ihnatowycz Prize in Piano.

