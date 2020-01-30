Phoenix Chorale Joins Singers From Multiple Choirs And The Public To Create Valley Sing

Prolific writer Sandy Daley, known for her riveting short film 'Daddy's Not Around: D.N.A.' which has won rave reviews, is focused on making a difference in the entertainment business, especially in Canada. Daley, who's also a director, producer and actress, is best known for her captivating book, "Whose Vagina Is It, Really?". Daley is in the production phase of a play based upon her bestselling book of the same name. Daley will produce a 60-minute play, which will be performed at the Toronto Fringe Festival in July of 2020. The Toronto Fringe is seen as a very important platform for many television series and other award-winning plays across the country and around the world.

Daley's film, "Daddy's Not Around: D.N.A." has been selected as a finalist in both the Florence Film Awards and also the New York Movie Awards, but it was rejected by the Toronto Black Film Festival. "I was beyond shock to receive rejection email, as this film focuses on children living in fatherless homes in the black community and how our children are affected. This film was shot in Canada, with a diverse crew and cast, spearheaded by a woman, has received praise from around the world, and yet, it was not enough to make it in a festival in Toronto. I cannot fathom the reason why it was rejected. No calls or emails have been returned by the Toronto Black Film Festival, "Daley lamented. She is still focused on the opportunity that she has been given to produce a play at the Toronto Fringe and sees this as a stepping stone for herself and her team. "I take rejection on the chin and continue to move forward," Daley states. "At the end of the day, it's my job to work endlessly towards my goals, no matter what lies ahead."

Daley insists that the change must come from the top down. " When networks such as CBC or Corus look to hire, cast or produce new shows, their mandates should include diversity and a look at fresh blood, from their own backyards. By doing so, only then will others, such as the Toronto Black Film Festival follow suit." Daley has plans to attend film festivals in Los Angeles, the U.K. and other parts of the world in 2020. Daley will direct, write, produce and star in the play at the Toronto Fringe!





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You