Paul Gross Returns to the Stratford Festival in KING LEAR Today
King Lear has its official opening on May 30 and runs until October 29 in the Festival Theatre.
After making his Stratford Festival debut as the Prince of Denmark more than 20 years ago, Paul Gross returns as the King of England, playing the title role in King Lear. The production, which begins previews today, is directed by Kimberley Rampersad and set in a near-future Britain that finds a kingdom on the precipice.
Perhaps Shakespeare's greatest tragedy, King Lear is the story of an aging king, who, in demanding a show of devotion from his three daughters, leaves his kingdom divided, his family destroyed, the faithful banished and the hateful left to wreak inhuman havoc in the realm.
"The unsettling and remarkable nature of this play is in its relentless exploration of the counterpoint to humanity's light: our darkness," says Rampersad. "Giving voice to this, Shakespeare illuminates our brokenness and invites us to confront that which we choose not to see or dare not acknowledge. The brilliance lies in the playwright's ability in crafting the most exquisite language to articulate the most hideous parts of our nature. There are few pieces of art more influential in the Anglosphere than the Bard's interpretation of this ancient myth. And if words shape our universe - and I believe they do - King Lear is a galaxy."
King Lear features Paul Gross as King Lear, Michael Blake as Edmund, Déjah Dixon-Green as Regan, David W. Keeley as Earl of Kent, Anthony Santiago as Earl of Gloucester, André Sills as Edgar, Tara Sky as Cordelia, Shannon Taylor as Goneril and Gordon Patrick White as Fool, with Anousha Alamian, Gabriel Antonacci, Richard Comeau, Austin Eckert, Allison Edwards-Crewe, Jakob Ehman, Andrew Iles, John Kirkpatrick, Josue Laboucane, Devin MacKinnon, Patrick McManus, Marissa Orjalo, Jennifer Villaverde and Rylan Wilkie.
This Shakespearean epic will be brought to life with the work of Set Designer Judith Bowden, Costume Designer Michelle Bohn, Lighting Designer Chris Malkowski, Composer Sean Mayes and Sound Designer Miquelon Rodriguez.
The 2023 season also features Rent, Much Ado About Nothing, Les Belles-Soeurs, Monty Python's Spamalot, A Wrinkle in Time, Frankenstein Revived, Grand Magic, Richard II, Wedding Band, Casey and Diana, Women of the Fur Trade and Love's Labour's Lost. For more information, visit stratfordfestival.ca.
CAST (in alphabetical order)
Anousha Alamian Messenger, Herald
Gabriel Antonacci Knight, Gentleman
Michael Blake Edmund
Richard Comeau Cornwall's Servant
Déjah Dixon-Green Regan
Austin Eckert Duke of Albany
Allison Edwards-Crewe Ensemble
Jakob Ehman King of France
Paul Gross King Lear
Andrew Iles Duke of Burgundy, English Captain
David W. Keeley. Earl of Kent
John Kirkpatrick Curan, Old Man
Josue Laboucane Knight, English Captain
Devin MacKinnon Oswald
Patrick McManus Doctor
Marissa Orjalo Ensemble
Anthony Santiago Earl of Gloucester
André Sills Edgar
Tara Sky Cordelia
Shannon Taylor Goneril
Jennifer Villaverde Understudy
Gordon Patrick White Fool
Rylan Wilkie Duke of Cornwall
ARTISTIC CREDITS
Director Kimberley Rampersad
Set Designer Judith Bowden
Costume Designer Michelle Bohn
Lighting Designer Chris Malkowski
Composer Sean Mayes
Sound Designer Miquelon Rodriguez
Supervising Fight Director Geoff Scovell
Associate Fight Director David Chinchilla
Associate Fight Director Anita Nittoly
Assistant Director Jay Northcott
Assistant Set Designer Kim Sue Bartnik
Assistant Costume Designer Karlie Christie
Assistant Lighting Designer Linas Kairys
Assistant Sound Designer Adam Campbell
Assistant Fight Director Christina Fox
Stage Manager Anne Murphy
Assistant Stage Manager Corinne Richards
Assistant Stage Manager Melissa Rood
Apprentice Stage Manager Danielle Walcott
Production Stage Manager Krista Blackwood
Production Stage Manager The. John Gray
Production Assistant Conner Bustamante
Technical Director Robbin Cheesman
Photo credit: Ted Belton