Paper Dog Press to Present A LITTLE BIT PREGNANT as Part of Toronto Fringe Festival 2023

This dramatic comedy gives audiences an intimate look at the highs and lows of four young people trying to adult. 

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Paper Dog Press will present A Little Bit Pregnant July 5 -14 at Tarragon Theatre, 30 Bridgman Ave, Toronto, M5R 1X3, as pPart of Toronto Fringe Festival 2023.


Sex, drugs, rock’n’roll... and a baby? 

A slice-of-life dramedy written by Kate Lavut and directed by Rana Liu gives you an all-access pass to the emotional rollercoaster of getting pregnant.

Where it moves from a traditional artistic practice, is not in its delivery, but within its subject matter. In a climate where reproductive rights are in question and people’s bodies are policed, A Little Bit Pregnant gives space for these conversations.


At the center of it all is an unplanned pregnancy in an unhealthy relationship. Tasha and Shane have been together for 3 years and fight all the time. They still have a lot of love for each other, but do they still like each other?


A passionate musician, Tasha is in a band with her friend and neighbor Tony. They almost make it big when Tony decides to take a step back from music to get a full-time job while he and his girlfriend Maya try to have a baby. And so begins a long and heart-wrenching journey as they have trouble conceiving.

With punchy dialogue, strong actors, and characters that feel like they could be your next-door neighbors, this dramatic comedy gives audiences an intimate look at the highs and lows of four young people trying to adult. 

 

Starring Julia Pye, Alexander Cruz, Aidan Cottreau, and Casey Marie Ecker

 

A Little Bit Pregnant Show Times

July 5- 17:30 | July 7 - 20:30 | July 8 -22:00 | July 9 -16:15 | July 11 - 12:30 |

July 13- 15:00 | July 14- 16:45

Tarragon Theatre, 30 Bridgman Ave, Toronto, M5R 1X3

Part of Toronto Fringe Festival 2023

Tickets $13 + fees - available now at Click Here

 



