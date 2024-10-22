PATTY PICKER By Evan Bawtinheimer Returns To The Assembly Theatre November 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One Four One Collective in association with The Assembly Theatre is bringing their 2024 Toronto Fringe smash hit PATTY PICKER BY EVAN BAWTINHEIMER to The Assembly Theatre in November 2024. After its world premiere run at St. Volodymyr's institute, the original cast and crew is back together to share their critically acclaimed production with audience's again.

This charming coming-of-age story on bullying, tolerance, and acceptance tells the story of Patty, a 16 year old girl who eats Pizza for breakfast, loves to play chess, and has a secret. Patty's life is turned upside-down when her secret shame becomes juicy gossip: Patty picks her nose! Patty struggles to return her life to normal, while dealing with her picky girlfriend Phoebe, problematic father Paul, and getting revenge on that piece of crap Preston who caused the whole mess.

A comedic adventure about the fractured teenage world, Patty Picker was an Honourable Mention at the 2024 Toronto Fringe Best New Play Contest and has been nominated for a 2024 Tom Hendry Award.

Directed by Double Dora-Nominated Cass Van Wyck (Bone Cage, The Assembly Theatre; Dora Nominated for Best Ensemble), this remount production of Patty Picker will be performed by its original cast; Dora-Nominated actor Kaitlin Race (Bone Cage, The Assembly Theatre; Watching Glory Die, Love2Theatre), and 2 time Dora-Nominated actor Anne van Leeuwen (Tough Jews, Storefront Theatre; Renegades, Peggy Baker Dance Projects). The production will feature lighting design by Chin Palipane (I Love You And It Hurts, Theatre of The Beat; Bone Cage, The Assembly Theatre) and original music composed by sound designer Zach Parsons (Bone Cage, Assembly Theatre: Urban ARTeries, Theatre Gargantua). The production will be stage managed by My Entertainment Award winning stage manager Aidan Hammond (The Huns, Assembly Theatre).

Playing at The Assembly Theatre, November 13 - 21 2024. For schedule and tickets, visit www.theassemblytheatre.com.

