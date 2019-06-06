OUVREZ LA PORTE, FERMEZ LA BOUCHE Comes to Toronto FRinge

Ouvrez La Porte, Fermez La Bouche is a sweet and timely story of Leslie and Will, two adults meeting for the first time in real life while living in the Facebook age. It weaves in the important themes of making friends as adults and and the challenge of real connection amidst adult insecurity. Written by Nevena Martinovic as part of the Sears Drama Festival years ago, this story is being brought to life with a 2019 twist.

Starring Rachel Hart (9-5 The Musical, The Rocky Horror Picture Show) and Ben Wardle (Winner of Summerworks Festival's Best Production Smile Off Your Face), Ouvrez La Porte, Fermez La Bouche is the directorial debut from Come From Away's Kevin Vidal. Vidal, whose past credits also include Workin' Moms, Sunnyside, and Second City, is joined by Natalie Metcalfe (Second City National Touring Company, The Adventures of Tom Shadow) as Assistant Director with Jonny Sun (co-author with Lin-Manuel Miranda of New York Times' Bestseller Gmorning, Gnite! Little Pep Talks For Me & You) consulting on the script.

Opens Thursday July 4 and runs to Sunday July 14

Helen Gardiner Phelan Playhouse, 79 St George St, Toronto, ON M5S 3L8

Purchase online: fringetoronto.com

By Phone: 416-966-1062

In Person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).





