OLD-ISH By Susan Freedman Comes to The 2019 Toronto Fringe

Jun. 11, 2019  
Susan Freedman returns to the Fringe circuit with her latest one-woman original comedy, OLD-ish. Sprinkled with Freedman's signature wry sense of humour and boundless enthusiasm for life, OLD-ish chronicles the aging process in all its technicolour glory. Don't miss your chance to experience OLD-ish, playing July 3-13 at Theatre Passe Muraille Backspace as part of the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival. Tickets are available (beginning June 9) via fringetoronto.com, by phone at 416-966-1062, or at the door.

OLD-ish is about eyeing that final curtain with humour and honesty. OLD-ish's outlook is optimistic; love, connections and laughter are the keys to aging happily and the best dodge against sickness, both physical and mental. Freedman is having a good time, and takes us along for the ride. But there it is - lurking around the corner. Is it near or is it still far in the future? Who knows? In the meantime, Freedman's laughing and learning the whole way.

This is Susan Freedman's fifth one-woman Fringe comedy, toured on the Fringe circuit last summer to effervescent acclaim. Her four previous shows have had critically acclaimed sold-out runs across the Canadian Fringe circuit. Directed by accomplished actor/writer/director (and Susan's son) Alan Silverman (Lucifer, Supernatural).



