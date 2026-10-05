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OH, MARY! to Open Toronto Run Fall 2027 at Royal Alexandra Theatre

Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, the dark comedy about Mary Todd Lincoln continues its run across North America.

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OH, MARY! to Open Toronto Run Fall 2027 at Royal Alexandra Theatre

The North American Tour of Oh, Mary!, Cole Escola's Tony and Olivier Award-winning hit comedy, will return to the road for a second year beginning in fall 2027. Directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, the 2027-28 tour will include a strictly limited engagement at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre as part of the 2027-28 Off-Mirvish season. More details, ticket information, and casting to be announced at a later date.

Written by Tony and Olivier Award winner Cole Escola and directed by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024, and continues to play at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theatre's 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record fourteen times and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. Oh, Mary! opened to rave reviews in London's West End on December 18, 2025, and won the 2026 Olivier Award for Best New Entertainment or Comedy Play. A North American tour launched in Hartford, Connecticut, in September 2026, with upcoming engagements through May 2027 listed at ohmaryplay.com/tour/home. A live stage film of Oh, Mary!, filmed in London's West End, will debut on HBO and stream on HBO Max next year.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

The full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Original Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), Addison Heeren (Props Supervision), and David Dabbon (Arrangements). Casting by Henry Russell Bergstein, CSA.OH, MARY! to Open Toronto Run Fall 2027 at Royal Alexandra Theatre Image

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More on this show: OH, MARY! Reveals Tour Dates and Cities For 2026-27 · 4/29/2026


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