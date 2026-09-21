THE MOUSETRAP to Make North American Premiere at Toronto Theatre

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THE MOUSETRAP is the longest running stage show in the world. The landmark London production will make its long-awaited North American Premiere at Toronto's historic Royal Alexandra Theatre from January 30 – March 28, 2027. Tickets will be available at 10AM on September 28 online or by calling 1.800.461.3333.

When news of a shocking murder rocks London, seven strangers find themselves trapped in a secluded guesthouse, snowed in with nowhere to hide. But when a police sergeant arrives, the real mystery begins as they discover one of them is a killer. As secrets unravel and pasts get exposed, the guests are left wondering: who's the murderer and who could be next?

Step into the theatre and immerse yourself in Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP. Millions have solved it, will you?

The North American Premiere of Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP is directed by Hannah Chissick and produced by Brian Fenty.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 15 Hrs 23 Min 11 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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