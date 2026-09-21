THE MOUSETRAP to Make North American Premiere at Toronto Theatre
The production is directed by Hannah Chissick and produced by Brian Fenty.
THE MOUSETRAP is the longest running stage show in the world. The landmark London production will make its long-awaited North American Premiere at Toronto's historic Royal Alexandra Theatre from January 30 – March 28, 2027. Tickets will be available at 10AM on September 28 online or by calling 1.800.461.3333.
When news of a shocking murder rocks London, seven strangers find themselves trapped in a secluded guesthouse, snowed in with nowhere to hide. But when a police sergeant arrives, the real mystery begins as they discover one of them is a killer. As secrets unravel and pasts get exposed, the guests are left wondering: who's the murderer and who could be next?
Step into the theatre and immerse yourself in Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP. Millions have solved it, will you?
The North American Premiere of Agatha Christie's THE MOUSETRAP is directed by Hannah Chissick and produced by Brian Fenty.
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