Nova Scotia's JUKEBOX HERO Will Return To Hometown Stage

Award-winning Nova Scotian singer/actor Geordie Brown, will return to his hometown stage in his first solo concert in 2 years. Brown will take the stage Friday, March 27, 2020 in a special one-night-only concert at Nova Scotia's largest soft-seat performance venue, the Rebecca Cohn auditorium.

Fresh off starring in the world premiere of Jukebox Hero - The Musical (featuring the greatest hits of legendary rockband Foreigner) in Toronto, Brown is one of the most versatile vocalists in Canada, lending his voice to almost every genre.

Brown last performed in Halifax this past March, when he joined Foreigner on stage at the Scotiabank Centre, the final Canadian stop on their Cold As Ice tour. He made news when lead singer Kelly Hansen invited him on stage for a surprise encore performance of "Hot Blooded" in front of a crowd of 10,000.

From his acclaimed productions of Stan Rogers: A Matter of Heart, The Songs of The Rat Pack, The Advent Show, and Singalong Jubilee, to his newest endeavour - Could I Have This Dance? - a new musical featuring the hits of Anne Murray, Brown is known to East Coast audiences as both a performer and producer of high-energy entertainment.

Praised for his "powerful voice" (Opera Canada), and "sensational" performances (The Coast), Brown promises a set list that will include selections from Foreigner, Queen, The Rat Pack, Stan Rogers, and Leonard Cohen, to the biggest Broadway hits from The Phantom of The Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar, Les Miserables and more.

Backed by a star-studded 7-piece band and special guests, Brown will also share some of his favourite stories that have shaped his young career, spanning from his start as a child film actor and hotshot pianist, to his recent adventures with some of the biggest names in the music business.

Tickets for Geordie Brown In Concert go on sale Thursday, November 7th, 2019 through the Rebecca Cohn Box Office online or by phoning 1-800-874-1669 and GeordieBrown.com . Regular prices start at $36.96 plus fees and tax, with 20% off early bird prices available until January 1st.





