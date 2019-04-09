Nightwood Theatre and Native Earth Presents INNER ELDER

Nightwood Theatre and Native Earth Performing Arts are thrilled to present the Toronto premiere of the critically acclaimed touring production of Inner Elder. Written and performed by Gemini award-winning Cree Artist Michelle Thrush and directed by Karen Hines, Inner Elder premiered at One Yellow Rabbit's High Performance Rodeo in 2018 to standing ovations and sold-out houses. Thrush won the 2018 Betty Mitchell Award for Outstanding Performance and the play was nominated for Outstanding New Play and Outstanding Production. Inner Elder runs from May 8-12, 2019 for six performances only at Aki Studio.

Inner Elder takes the audience back to Thrush's childhood in 1970's Calgary. Through a journey of transformation, laughter and real-life memories, Thrush explores her own inner elder. Following a young Indigenous girl navigating a world of alcoholic adults, aliens, and the spiritual presence of her guiding grandmothers, we witness her transform into a mischievous spry old woman. A delicate blend of Bouffon and Indigenous clowning lend this powerful, humorous production a heightened effect, as we get an extraordinary vision of our world.

As Canada's foremost feminist theatre, Nightwood Theatre provides an essential home for the creation of extraordinary theatre by women. Founded in 1979, Nightwood has created and produced award-winning plays, which have won Dora Mavor Moore, Chalmers, Trillium and Governor General's Awards. The company has been led by Artistic Director Kelly Thornton and Managing Director Beth Brown, who have received public acclaim in artistic excellence, advocacy, and the successful training and development of emerging female talent. This season, Thornton announced her departure from Nightwood on April 30 and the company is now pleased to welcome its newest Artistic Director Andrea Donaldson as of May 1st, 2019. nightwoodtheatre.net

Native Earth Performing Arts is Canada's oldest professional Indigenous theatre company. Currently in its 36th year, Native Earth is dedicated to creating, developing, and producing professional artistic expressions of the Indigenous experience in Canada. Through stage productions (theatre, dance, and multidisciplinary art), script development, apprenticeships, and internships, Native Earth seeks to fulfill a community of artistic visions. It is a vision that is inclusive and reflective of the artistic directions of members of the Indigenous community who actively participate in the arts. nativeearth.ca

