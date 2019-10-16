Nightwood Theatre Presents EVERY DAY SHE ROSE

Nightwood Theatre is pleased to announce its production of Every Day She Rose by Andrea Scott by Nick Green, running November 23-December 8, 2019.

When racial and queer politics collide with the Black Lives Matter protest at the 2016 Toronto Pride parade, two best friends discover that the things that brought them together may now drive them apart. Every Day She Rose delivers a hilarious and heartbreaking stare-down of privilege and oppression.

"Every Day She Rose came to Nightwood through our Write from the Hip playwriting program as a full-length play and was promptly torn apart and re-bound through the meta-theatrical presence of the two co-writers battling to make an honest and incredible play," says Andrea Donaldson, Artistic Director of Nightwood Theatre, "Nick Green and Andrea Scott are utterly at the service of our collective processing of the monumental Toronto event that was Black Lives Matter's interruption of Pride, an unforgettable moment that left people fractured and galvanized in equal parts."

Every Day She Rose Co-Director, Sedina Fiati, says, "When Black Lives Matter TO stopped the 2016 Pride Parade, it was a moment of reckoning for many folks in the Toronto queer community. As many Pride parades worldwide grapple with increased corporate and mainstream investment in what was once a radical, fringe celebration, schisms in the queer community became deeper as many folks felt compelled to choose a pro and anti police stance. Others became awakened to long existing tensions between Pride Toronto and marginalized groups. Every Day She Rose dares to open the heart space in these polarizing times, moving beyond keyboard strokes and heated debates, to show how oppression divides us and creates an environment where pieces of our humanity are lost."

TICKETS will range from Pay-What-You-Can to $35 and are available in person at the Buddies in Bad Time Box Office (12 Alexander St.), over the phone at 416-975-8555, or at buddiesinbadtimes.com.

SHOWTIMES Previews: Saturday, November 23 at 8 pm and Sunday, November 24 at 2:30 pm.

November 26 to December 8: Tuesdays to Fridays, 8pm; Saturdays, 2:30 pm and 8 pm; Sundays, 2:30 pm.

