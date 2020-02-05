Nightwood Theatre Presents ALL THE LITTLE ANIMALS I HAVE EATEN

Nightwood Theatre is pleased to announce its production of All the Little Animals I Have Eaten by Karen Hines, running March 24-April 12, 2020.

Governor General Award-nominated, powerhouse playwright Karen Hines (The Pochsy Plays; Crawlspace) serves up a biting meditation on capitalism, consumption, precarity and hope in her latest dark comedy. Set in the extraordinarily modern bistro of an all-women's condominium, All the Little Animals I Have Eaten follows a tender-hearted young server on the most harrowing shift of her life. With a stellar cast of comedic performers, this timely play examines the commodification of feminism, neo-liberalism, and the increasingly unattainable dream of snatching a piece of the real-estate pie.

Playwright and director Karen Hines, says, "All the Little Animals I Have Eaten is the third play in what I think of as my 'shelter trilogy', which includes Crawlspace and Drama: Pilot Episode. The three plays are concerned with precarity; with the desire to transcend one's circumstances; with the overwhelming yearning for a place to rest, to feel at home. I have looked through dark comedic lenses as I have written these plays - as I wonder where we are going and how we got here. Dark, but in the end these plays cleave to the light because I think of comedy as a kind of duty... and that real estate is weirdly funny."

Andrea Donaldson, Nightwood's Artistic Director, adds: "Karen Hines is a genius. She has the incredible power of pairing comedy, poetry and social commentary. In All the Little Animals I Have Eaten she continues to draw upon her fraught relationship with housing, and a lifelong capitalist critique, and does so with decades-perfected satyr, and inimitable charm. I am so honoured to have this Canadian legend premiering this timely work with us."

All the Little Animals I Have Eaten features a brilliant team of some of Toronto's most exciting comedic performers: Amanda Cordner (Body So Fluorescent), Belinda Corpuz (Tita Collective), Lucy Hill (Bad Dog Repertory Players) Zorana Sadiq (Towards Youth; Bend it Like Beckham) and Amy Rutherford (Soulpepper's A Streetcar Named Desire).

TICKETS will range from Pay-What-You-Can to $40 and are available in person at the Crow's Theatre Box Office (345 Carlaw Avenue), over the phone at (647) 341-7390 x 1010, or at crowstheatre.com.





