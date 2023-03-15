Nightwood Theatre Presents A Bad Muse Collective Production LOVE YOU WRONG TIME, April 5- 23

Nightwood Theatre will present Bad Muse Collective's production of Love You Wrong Time at select pop-up locations from April 5 - 23, 2023.

This brand new work - created and performed by Maddie Bautista and Deanna H. Choi, directed and created with Erin Brubacher, and visually designed by Helen Yung - delivers a hilarious, no-holds-barred song cycle featuring two friends looking for love while contending with the fetishization of Asian women. Using music, true stories, bar games, and stand up, Maddie and Deanna's inventive, interactive show serves as a battle cry in the wake of mass violence against Asian femmes, creating a space for rage, grief, tenderness and ruthless comedy.



On April 5, Love You Wrong Time opens at Superfresh, an Asian night market-inspired food hall located in the Annex, with each ticket including an alcoholic or nonalcoholic drink to enjoy during the performance. Then the show moves to College West to The Emmet Ray whiskey and jazz bar from April 16-17, with ticket options including dinner and drinks before the show. Finally, Love You Wrong Time closes its run at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre in the Cabaret from April 20-23.



Bautista and Choi of Bad Muse Collective share, "Our dating lives were fraught with racist micro-aggressions, digital misogyny, and lateral violence. We couldn't help making connections between our personal lives and the forces of the larger world. The more we peered into white supremacy and its history, the more we found evidence of its handprints on our dating apps. The more we researched how Asian sexuality has been policed in the West, the more we found its fruit in incel Asian men in online forums. Our investigations made us angry. Our anger turned into spite, our spite into humour, our humour into our music, and the joy of making it together. This is how Love You Wrong Time was born. Now, it is a show where two Asian women make music with all our might, armed with a piano and a violin (which, yes, are two stereotypically Asian instruments)."



Nightwood Theatre's Artistic Director, Andrea Donaldson says, "Deanna and Maddie - two of Toronto theatre's most beloved sound designers - charm and engage the audience effortlessly, inciting huge laughs, while simultaneously bringing political punch and an enormous amount of heart. Love You Wrong Time blurs the line between theatre, stand-up and live music - all the more reason to bust out of our typical hallowed theatre spaces to reawaken our senses of adventure."



SHOW TIMES

April 5, 9:00 pm: Superfresh (384 Bloor Street West)

Come early or stay late to enjoy a night market meal made by Korean, Chinese, Taiwanese, Indonesian, and Japanese Chefs with this performance of Love You Wrong Time. Each ticket includes one drink ticket for a non alcoholic or alcoholic drink.



April 16, 8:30 pm and April 17, 5:00 pm + 8:30 pm: The Emmet Ray (924 College Street)

Fabulous food and drinks await at the Emmet Ray. Join us for an up close and personal performance of Love You Wrong Time at this intimate College Street Whisky Bar and music venue. Three ticket types are available: general admission, general admission with dinner and general admission with dinner and a drink.



April 20-23, 7:30 pm Thursday to Sunday, 2 pm matinee on Saturday: Bad Times Theatre in the Cabaret (12 Alexander Street)

Join Bad Muse Collective as they bring their community tour home to Buddies in Bad Times' Cabaret! This option delivers the most affordable ticket price in a space that is celebratory, queer and fully accessible.



Show runtime: approximately 90 minutes with an intermission. Tickets range from $23 -$50.00 and can be purchased by visiting nightwoodtheatre.net



Nightwood strongly encourages the use of masks. If you are feeling unwell or are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, we ask that you please refrain from attending the performance for the health and safety of others.