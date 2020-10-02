Next Stage Will Become Community Platform In 2021

Toronto Fringe will host a digital or partially in-person event from Thursday, January 21 to Sunday, January 24 in 2021.

In June of 2020, the 2021 Next Stage Theatre Festival was cancelled due to restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. This annual event has run each January at the Factory Theatre since 2008. Unable to accept a January without some form of community gathering, the staff and board of the Toronto Fringe have committed to hosting a digital or partially in-person event from Thursday, January 21 to Sunday, January 24 in 2021.

Recognizing that this may be the first time the theatre community gathers in 2021, Fringe is launching a consultation process to gather feedback from its key stakeholders. Artists, industry, and audience members are invited to fill out a brief survey to help the Toronto Fringe guide the programming of this event.

Survey Link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MZ3QXN5

If anyone requires accommodations or would like to speak directly to a member of Fringe staff to propose an idea for programming, we would love to connect. Please contact Lucy Eveleigh, Executive Director by emailing exec@fringetoronto.com.

Fringe Asks: What is the "Next Stage" for the performing arts community?

The Toronto Fringe wishes to use the Next Stage platform and usual time in the Toronto theatre calendar to celebrate its community. This will be a chance to discuss, share, learn and look to the future of the performing arts sector in these precarious times.

From Executive Director, Lucy Eveleigh: "I am happy to be able to announce that even though we will not be presenting the festival in 2021, we are able to use this time to bring folks together. We will share our sorrows over this past year, and honour the resilience we have all shown in keeping the arts alive, one way or another. I am excited to begin these conversations and feel hopeful for the future of our independent artists."

