New Performing Songwriters Series Continues With Local Favourite Scott Wicken 

'Sounds Good to Me', which began in early July, is a brand-new performing songwriter series conceived and hosted by long-time Kitchener-Waterloo music veteran Jack Cooper.

The series showcases both local and touring performers of mostly original music over a diverse array of performing voices, styles, and genres in the intimate performance space of the K-W Little Theatre at 9 Princess Street East in Waterloo. On Friday July 29th, another beloved Waterloo region artist, Scott Wicken will take to the stage.

Wicken is a Canadian performing singer-songwriter, poet, spoken word artist, and recording artist. He writes lyric-driven songs that are short stories. Accompanied by deft fingerpicking, his songs shift from earnest and sincere, to funny and irreverent, to surreal and surprising, as if each song is a different room in some bizarre rambling house. He has performed in the Edmonton Folk Festival, Folk On The Rocks, Hillside Festival, North Country Fair and numerous bars, cafes, concert halls, house concerts and more. Wicken has also been a member of the bands Dinocopter, City'N'Eastern, The Jolly Llamas, and The Busted Monkeys. Years back, he had a stint doing theatrical comedy with Three Dead Trolls in a Baggie and also made a poetic movie for Bravo Channel for his poem Where do the Souls of Children Go?

July 29

Scott Wicken

8:00 pm. Doors open at 7:30 pm

Series founder and curator Jack Cooper is drawn to performers of their own material who excite him with their ideas, creativity of expression, and passion in articulating their musical vision. Recognizing the subjectiveness of this approach is acknowledged through the arch naming of the series, 'Sounds Good to Me'. K-W Little Theatre has long been treasured as an intimate performing space in the heart of Uptown Waterloo by performers and audience alike and is seen by Cooper as the idea venue for showcasing compelling performances.