New Musical I WAS UNBECOMING THEN To Play At Toronto's Next Stage Theatre Festival

I Was Unbecoming Then, a new musical, is featured as part of the 17th Annual Toronto Fringe Next Stage Theatre Festival, October 16th - 27th, 2024 at the Buddies in Bad Times Theatre. With a book and lyrics by Lyndsey Bourne, music by Sam Kaseta, and direction by Ilana Khanin.

Set in a North Vancouver high school music room in 2006, I Was Unbecoming Then follows twelve girls as they practice and perfect their parts, desperate to please Bruce, their choir director. The show reflects on how sexual violence shapes self-image and worldview, and explores the effects of early 2000s culture and media on young women. Featuring experimental choral music and movement, I Was Unbecoming Then is an intimate new musical mixing hormones and harmonies.

I Was Unbecoming Then exclusively features the work of women, trans, and non-binary artists. The Production Team includes Music Director Alexa Belgrave (2024 Dora Award Winner); Set and Lighting Designer Echo Zhou 周芷會 (2023 Dora Award Winner); Costume Designer Daniella McNeill; Stage Manager Rebecca McDonald; and Assistant Director Jacqui Sirois. The cast includes Astrid Atherly (Dream in High Park's As You Like It), Olivia Daniels (Falsettos), Tkaia Green (Boy Boy and the Magic Drum), Lara Hamburg (Ride The Cyclone), Anikka Hanson (Tommy Rhodes), Shannon Murtagh (Ordinary Days), Heeyun Park 박희윤 (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; 2024 Dora Award Winner), Riel Reddick-Stevens (Sex Goddess), Grace Rockett (The Crack of Doom!), Lizzie Song (Rooted: A Musical Poem), 陳佳琦 Jenn Tan (ECHO), and Miranda Wiseman (The Bad Mitzvah). Thea Mae Hesler and Ellyse Wolter are swings.

Tickets for the Next Stage Theatre Festival and can be purchased by phone at (416) 966-1062 or online at www.fringetoronto.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase in person at the Next Stage Festival Box Office at the Buddies in Bad Times Theatre throughout the duration of the festival, starting one hour before the first show of the day.

I Was Unbecoming Then is a recipient of a Toronto Arts Council grant and has previously received support from the New York Foundation for the Arts Women's Fund. The show has received previous development support from the Obie Award Winning Off-Broadway theatres Ars Nova and The Tank in New York City. It was featured in the 2020 Kilroy's List and was an honourable mention for the 2022 Relentless Award.

Performances for I Was Unbecoming Then are Wednesday, October 16th at 8:00 pm; Friday, October 18th at 7:00 pm; Sunday, October 20th at 5:00 pm; Monday, October 21st at 5:00 pm; Thursday, October 24th at 7:00 pm; and Saturday, October 26th at 2:30 pm. All performances take place at The Buddies in Bad Times Theatre (12 Alexander Street, Toronto).

