New KW Performing Songwriter Series Presents Acclaimed Alberta Troubador Scott Cook 

'Sounds Good to Me' is a brand-new performing songwriter series conceived and hosted by long-time K-W music veteran Jack Cooper and takes place at Waterloo's K-W Little Theatre.

The series intends to showcase performers of mostly original music over a diverse array of performing voices, styles, and genres in an intimate performance space. For their first concert, local favourite Joni NehRita wowed the audience, and the second show on Friday July 22nd promises to be equally compelling. featuring acclaimed Alberta touring songwriter Scott Cook

A roots balladeer with a rare personal warmth, Cook has distilled the stories collected over thirteen years of near-incessant touring across the world into straight-talking, keenly observant verse. He brings humour, a disarming honesty and a deep love of humanity to his songcraft and storytelling, whether accompanying himself with fingerstyle guitar and clawhammer banjo or backed by his acoustic trio the Second Chances. He has made his living as a troubadour since 2007, and independently released seven albums along the way. All the hard miles notwithstanding, he still believes that songs can change your life, and your life can change the world. Learn more at https://scottcook.net/press#bio

Kitchener Waterloo Little Theatre, 9 Princess Street East, Waterloo, ON at July 22, 8:00 pm. Doors open at 7:30 pm. Tickets available through Eventbrite https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186165®id=32&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.ca%2Fe%2Fscott-cook-tickets-378135763247?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

or at the door. $25 at the door, $26.87 through Eventbrite. Series pass now available- $140 for remaining 7 shows! Includes special gifts and coupons! Reduced or waived admission for the unwaged and underwaged.



Series founder and curator Jack Cooper is drawn to performers of their own material who excite him with their ideas, creativity of expression, and passion in articulating their musical vision. Recognizing the subjectiveness of this approach is acknowledged through the arch naming of the series, 'Sounds Good to Me'. K-W Little Theatre has long been treasured as an intimate performing space in the heart of Uptown Waterloo by performers and audience alike and is seen by Cooper as the idea venue for showcasing compelling performances.