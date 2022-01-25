Necessary Angel Theatre Company Announces 2022 Artistic Residency Program

Alan Dilworth, Artistic Director of Necessary Angel Theatre Company, has announced the 2022 Necessary Angel Theatre Company Artistic Residency program, with Dian Marie Bridge, Deanna H. Choi, and Michaela Washburn as 2022 Resident Artists.

Says Dilworth: "For our second residency we are working with three artists whose multi-faceted work and deep creative community connections we have admired for years. We are thrilled that Necessary Angel can travel with them on their artistic journey. We cannot wait to see where their storytelling and artistic voices take us this year."

The year-long Necessary Angel Artistic Residency was developed to support artists as they explore theatrical storytelling at the edge of their artistic practice. The 2022 Artistic Residency began on January 3, and include a $10,000 bursary for each artist, artistic and administrative support from Necessary Angel towards the development of new work, and regular peer-to-peer artistic roundtables.

Alana Bridgewater and Carlos Rivera were Necessary Angel's inaugural Resident Artists in 2021, alongside Michaela Washburn who continues her residency into its second year.

The Necessary Angel Artistic Residency Program is generously supported by The Catherine and Maxwell Meighen Foundation.

Necessary Angel Theatre Company acknowledges and thanks the following for their support: Canada Council for the Arts; Ontario Arts Council; the Toronto Arts Council; and BMO Financial Group.

