Mirvish Productions Mourns The Loss Of Tony Bennett 

Mirvish Productions mourns the death of Tony Bennett at the age of 96 in his New York home on Friday July 21, 2023. Bennett was a longtime friend of the Mirvish family and a frequent guest at Ed's Warehouse Restaurant. In 1978, Bennett performed a week of concerts at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, October 23 to 28, that remains a highlight of the venue's storied history.

“Tony was one of the greatest vocals of the last hundred years and we were very fortunate to have known him,” said David Mirvish. “Whenever he was in Toronto, he would visit with my father and me, often over lunch or dinner at Ed's Warehouse. When the opportunity arose to present him in concert at the Royal Alexandra, we jumped at the chance”

His impact on the music industry was immeasurable, and he garnered numerous prestigious accolades, including 20 Grammy Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award.



Tony Bennett's legacy extends beyond his artistic contributions; he was a philanthropist with a deep commitment to supporting education, arts, and humanitarian causes. His passion for music and dedication to the performing arts inspired countless individuals worldwide.

To honour Bennett, the marquee lights of the Royal Alexandra will be dimmed at the traditional curtain time of 8 pm on Tuesday, July 25.