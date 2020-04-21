Mirvish Announces Hakuna Matata Video Project

What better wisdom could there be in this day and age than "Hakuna Matata?" It means no worries for the rest of your days.



April 25, 2020 marks the 20 year anniversary of The Lion King opening on the stage of the Princess of Wales Theatre. To help celebrate, we need you!



We'd like to build the world's largest collection of Hakuna Matata videos. From the comfort of your own home we're looking to you to submit your version. You could do a re-enactment or a lip sync. Play an instrument? Let's hear it! We'll share the submissions in an upcoming edition of Meanwhile.

Submit your video here: https://www.mirvish.com/pages/hakuna-matata-video

Plus, in this week's edition of Meanwhile: Mirvish Staff share what they're watching on Netflix; a great story about A Chorus Line in the weekly The Archive column, with lots of links to videos you can watch; and even more for you to watch as we do a throwback to some of our favourite videos from the Mirvish YouTube channel. PLUS, subscribe to The Show Must Go On YouTube Channel and catch Love Never Dies this Friday.



We look forward to the time we can all return to the theatre, take our seat and see the curtain rise. In the meanwhile, be well, stay safe and stay strong.





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You