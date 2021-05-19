Massey Hall Announces Seat Naming Opportunity

Today, Massey Hall is calling out to all music fans for their chance to support the Massey Hall Revitalization and dedicate a seat in Canada's crown jewel of music venues.

This is the opportunity to be a part of music history and dedicate a seat for themselves, a special someone or, in memory of a loved one. Donations start at $500 for gallery seating, $2500 for balcony level & $5000 for orchestra at masseyhall.com/seatnaming.

As a bonus, when music fans join or renew their Massey Hall Membership with their seat dedication by 11:59pm on June 12th, they will receive a second Platinum level Membership totally free to honour someone they love. For more information about memberships, visit https://www.masseyhallandroythomsonhall.com/about/membership.

Music fans can also enter for their chance to win & dedicate a pair of seats by telling us who inspired their love of music HERE. The winner will choose two names to be engraved on plaques and installed on the armrests in Massey Hall's newly named Allan Slaight Auditorium. Contest closes June 13th at 11:59pm. Per contest terms, the winner will be chosen at random.