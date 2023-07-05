MOVING PARTS Comes to DanceWorks as Part of Dusk Dances 2023

DanceWorks presents the premiere of the full-length Moving Parts by Denise Fujiwara, as part of the highly anticipated annual summer festival, Dusk Dances 2023. With its distinctive choreography, and captivating music, Moving Parts takes audiences on a journey through the many facets of human emotion and experience. Presented as part of Dusk Dances at Withrow Park, July 30 - August 6, 2023.

The world is changing at an accelerated rate. Conflict and unrest often follow. How do we move through difficult times with kindness and skill? These are questions we investigate through movement while buoyed by the joy of singing in 3-part harmony. - Denise Fujiwara

Excerpts of this high-spirited work for 6 dancers, a live band and a moving choir were presented at Dusk Dances in 2019, and at the DanceWorks 40th anniversary event in 2017. Moving Parts is now returning to Withrow Park in 2023 as a 30-minute piece, presented alongside works by Rumi Jeraj, Michael Mortley and Lisa Odjig / River Christie-White.

The highly anticipated annual event, Dusk Dances 2023, is set to return to the city this summer with an exciting lineup of performances that promises to be a feast for the senses. The event, now in its 29th year, is a beloved staple of the city's cultural scene. From contemporary dance to traditional forms, the performances are designed to transport audiences to different worlds and immerse them in the magic of dance. With each performance taking place at sunset in a beautiful outdoor setting, Dusk Dances is an unforgettable experience that combines the beauty of nature with the power of dance.

Denise Fujiwara (Choreographer and director) is based in Tkaronto where she choreographs, dances, dramaturgs and teaches dance. Her solos and ensemble choreography have travelled to festivals all over the world. EUNOIA, a multimedia work based on Christian Bök’s Griffin Poetry Prize winning book, premiered at World Stage in Toronto and was nominated for three Dora Mavor Moore Awards, named one of NOW’s Top 5 Dance Shows of 2014 and began national touring in 2015. Noppera-bo, a short film created with filmmaker, William Yong, won a 2020 One-Reeler Short Film Competition Award of Excellence in Los Angeles. She is a recipient of the Toronto Arts Foundation’s Muriel Sherrin Award for international achievement in dance.



Moving Parts Cast:

Performers: Sylvie Bouchard, Jen Hum, Mayumi Lashbrook, Michael Mortley, Lucy Rupert and Brodie Stevenson

Music and Song Arrangements: Phil Strong & Laurel MacDonald

Vocals: Annabelle Chvostek, Mike Evin, Laurel MacDonald, and choir.

Music director: Laurel MacDonald

Bass: David Woodhead

Ukulele: Eve Goldberg

Choir Conductor: Cathy Nosaty

Costume: Val Calam

ASL Translator: Thurga Kanagasekarampillai

Stage manager: Sooji Kim

Photo Credit: John Lauener