MOTHER, DAUGHTER Kicks Off The Shaw Festival's Outdoors @ The Shaw Lineup

The Shaw Festival’s Outdoors @ The Shaw returns for another year of theatre, concerts and curated experiences alfresco from June 3 to October 7 on the grounds of the Shaw Festival.



First held in 2021 as a nod to Shaw Fair and Fête festivities of the past, Outdoors @ The Shaw 2023 includes enchanting encounters, concerts and unique theatrical experiences for all ages in and around the Festival grounds. The addition of this open-air programming now allows The Shaw to fully embrace the true nature of a festival – indoors and out.



Held at either the BMO Stage, Humeniuk Foundation Stage, or in the newest performance space, the Spiegeltent, every Outdoors @ The Shaw performance encourages real human encounters and shared experiences. Audiences are invited to engage before and after shows, be part of a conversation and rediscover their own creativity together.



Outdoors @ The Shaw 2023:

MOTHER, DAUGHTER

Directed and written by Selma Dimitrijevic

Lighting design by Mikael Kangas



Spiegeltent, 10 Queen’s Parade

Previews June 3 · Available for review beginning June 23 · Closes October 7



Celebrated play Mother, Daughter explores the ever-changing relationship between children and parents. This intimate and poignant one-act features Vinnie Alberto**, Shane Carty, Patty Jamieson, Jade Repeta and a different real-life mother and daughter from the community on stage at every performance.



The creative team also includes Rose Tavormina, design co-ordinator. The stage management team is Dora Tomassi, stage manager; Katheryn Urbanek, apprentice stage manager; and Meredith Macdonald, production stage manager.



Recommended for Age 13+/Grade 8+

MATURE CONTENT



MOTHER, DAUGHTER was first commissioned by A Play, A Pie and A Pint (Oran Mor) in 2007 and produced again by Greyscale in May 2012 at the Almeida Theatre, London.



** The Baillie Cohort is generously supported by the Baillie Family Fund for Education.

THE GAME OF LOVE AND CHANCE

A romantic comedy by Pierre de Marivaux

Improvised by the Shaw Festival Ensemble – A new play every time

Directed by Tim Carroll

Set and costumes designed by Sim Suzer

Lighting design by Mikael Kangas

Original music and sound design by James Oxley

Movement by Alexis Milligan



Spiegeltent, 10 Queen’s Parade

Previews June 28 · Available for review beginning July 6 · Closes October 8



A marriage has been arranged for two young people. Unbeknownst to each other, they both assume their servants’ identities to check each other out. Mayhem and mistaken identities ensue, revealing how untamable love really is. Matching the spirit of this romantic comedy, a different cast will perform at each show, assuring a different experience at each performance. It’s a theatrical free-for-all featuring Kristopher Bowman, Sochi Fried, Martin Happer, Deborah Hay, Rebecca Northan, Travis Seetoo, Graeme Somerville and Jenny L. Wright.



Additional creative team members include Arthi Chandra, assistant director, and Emily Dotson, assistant designer. The stage management team is Martine Beland, stage manager, and Ashley Ireland, assistant stage manager.



Production sponsor: James F. Brown

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING – ONE-ACT - IN CONCERT

Music by RICHARD RODGERS and Lyrics by OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN II

Musical Arrangements by FRED WELLS

Orchestrations by MICHAEL GIBSON and JONATHAN TUNICK

Conceived by WALTER BOBBIE

Directed and choreographed by Allison McCaughey

Music direction by Paul Sportelli

Set and costumes designed by Sim Suzer

Lighting design by Mikael Kangas



BMO Stage, 10 Queen’s Parade

Previews June 29 · Available for review beginning July 7 · Closes September 30



This outdoor musical revue presents a fresh take on the tunes of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. The songfest showcases innovative arrangements of musical favourites like “Maria”, from The Sound of Music, “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” from South Pacific, “Shall We Dance” from The King and I and “Oh, What A Beautiful Morning” from Oklahoma. Featuring Matt Alfano, Tat Austrie, Alana Bridgewater, Andrew Broderick, Kyle Golemba, Madelyn Kriese, Jawon Mapp, Allison McCaughey, Shakeil Rollock and Jacqueline Thair.



The creative team also includes Ryan deSouza, associate music director/keyboard (alternating), and Emily Dotson, assistant designer. The stage management team is Stage Manager Jane Vanstone Osborn and Assistant Stage Manager Théa Pel.



Production sponsor: Shaw Guild

The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.



Originally produced by Roundabout Theatre Company, New York City, in 1993.

A SHORT HISTORY OF NIAGARA

Created by Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen

With original sound design by Ryan Cowl

Commissioned and presented by the Shaw Festival



Fort George, 51 Queen’s Parade, July 20 – August 3

Humeniuk Foundation Stage, 10 Queen’s Parade, August 5 – August 13



Previews July 20 · Available for review beginning July 22 · Closes August 13



Returning for its third season, this charming half-hour of pure storytelling features stories about the Maid of the Mist to Laura Secord to the founding of the Shaw Festival. Wordless puppets, accompanied by sound effects and music, bring the rich history of the Niagara Region to life. Featuring Alexandra Montagnese and Mike Petersen. Stage manager is Carolyn Mackenzie.



Production sponsor: Humeniuk Foundation

The Humeniuk Foundation Stage is sponsored by the Humeniuk Foundation.

COFFEE CONCERTS

Spiegeltent, 10 Queen’s Parade

June 4, July 30 and September 24



Classical music concerts performed by a string quartet and members of the Shaw Festival Orchestra.

SPEAKEASIES

BMO Stage, 10 Queen’s Parade

July 14, August 11, September 23



An evening of jazz featuring Associate Music Director Ryan deSouza and members of the Shaw Festival Orchestra, with special guests.



The BMO Stage is sponsored by BMO Financial Group.

Speakeasies are sponsored by Spirit in Niagara – Small Batch Distillery.

WHAT’S IN YOUR SONGBOOK?

Spiegeltent, 10 Queen’s Parade

June 30, July 21, August 23 and September 29



An intimate and interactive evening with members of the Shaw Acting Ensemble. Accompanied by Associate Music Director Ryan deSouza, performers open up their audition songbooks and reveal why these choices are so special to them.

GOSPEL CHOIR

BMO Stage, 10 Queen’s Parade

July 16, August 6, September 3 and October 1



Big, beautiful uplifting vocals to take your breath away! Enjoy this euphoric and inspirational musical experience performed by the glorious voices of The Shaw Ensemble.



The BMO Stage Sponsored by BMO Financial Group.

