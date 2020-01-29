MOONSTRUCK Comes to Bad Dog Theatre

The Toronto Fringe hit Moonstruck, by Paloma Nuñez and Sarah Hillier, returns for monthly shows at Bad Dog Theatre starting Sunday, March 1, 2020. Moonstruck is an improvised comedy show that is inspired by an audience members dream.

The cast of Moonstruck will take the details of one audience member's dream to create a hilarious and magical show. Completely made up on the spot and never to be repeated, Moonstruck explores the subconscious meaning and influence of dreams. How does a dream affect a person's waking life? Does it influence their relationships? their outlook on life? Is it possible to find meaning within dreams?

Directed by Dora Award winning improviser Paloma Nuñez, Moonstruck features veteran comedians each month including Jess Bryson (Bad Dog Repertory Players), Jess Grant (Impatient Theatre), Ken Hall (People of Earth), Sarah Hillier (The Second City Mainstage), Andy Hull (New Faces: Toronto JFL42), Paloma Nuñez (Spotlight), Kevin Whalen (The Second City Mainstage), Rob Baker (The Second City Mainstage), and Sean Tabares (D&D Live).

Moonstruck

Sunday, March 1 / Sunday, April 5 / Sunday, May 3

9:30pm

Bad Dog Theatre

875 Bloor Street West, Upstairs

Tickets are $12 online, $15 at the door

https://baddogtheatre.com/show-page/?eid=41415





