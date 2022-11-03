Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyric Theatre Singers Return With Candlelight Christmas 2022

Performances run  December 8th to 11th.

Nov. 03, 2022  

The Lyric Theatre Singers make a much-anticipated return to Concordia's Loyola Chapel for their first in-person concert since 2019. Tickets are now on sale for 4 performances of Candlelight Christmas 2022, from December 8th to 11th.

Artistic and Musical Director Bob Bachelor was thrilled to welcome new singers to the group for the first time since 2019. "Since we began rehearsing in September, there has been a strong sense of renewal among the Singers especially as we have welcomed several new members into the group. The energy is high, and the mood is bright as we rediscover the joys of singing together once again." These 15 new Singers have joined 30 returning members, bringing the vocal ensemble to 45 voices.

Bob continues to be in great company with returning Assistant Musical Director Martin Kaller and Rehearsal Pianist Chad Linsley by his side.

Audiences can expect our traditional candlelit concert, with new and familiar holiday tunes alike. You will enjoy a surprising arrangement of the classic Ding! Dong! Merrily on High, Mark Brymer's jazzy Holly Jolly Santa Claus, and soaring melodies imagined by composer Kim André Arnesen.

"It is our hope that our audience will experience a few moments of peace, reflection and joy as we offer them our musical wishes for a wonderful holiday time!" - Bob Bachelor, Founder & Artistic Director of The Lyric Theatre Singers

Lyric's Christmas concerts always include some of Montreal's most gifted instrumentalists and this year is no different with Sheila Hannigan & Elisabeth Giroux on cello, Tim Malloch on flute, Antoine Malette-Chênier playing the harp, and Peter Colantonio on both percussion and keyboards. Pianist Chad Linsley completes the quintet for an enchanting Candlelight Christmas experience.




From November 8th – 13th, the Grand Theatre will welcome award-winning actor, Zorana Sadiq to its Auburn Stage for her powerful and mellifluous one-person play: MixTape – presented by Crow’s Theatre. 
The Howland Company marks the return of their iconic comedic play ENTRANCES AND EXITS, with their HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS special, created by Ruth Goodwin and Elizabeth Johnston.
In Yvonne Van Lankveld's current novel 'The Park Street Secrets' (ISBN: 978-0228869252; released Sept., 2022), new neighbors move into a historic government building and classic film location on Park Street in Niagara Falls Canada. The building was featured in the film noir 'Niagara' starring Marilyn Monroe.
Toronto theatre audiences are getting a delightfully unexpected holiday present this year, as Canadian Stage welcomes internationally acclaimed and multi-award-winning puppeteer Ronnie Burkett and The Daisy Theatre gang to the Berkeley Street Theatre, for LITTLE DICKENS.

