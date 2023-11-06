Lou Laurence to Present Toronto Premiere of LOVE, SHARKS & FRENCHING

Montreal-based Lou Laurence returns to Toronto with her award-winning solo comedy-music show to share stories of living, loving, and laughing in Canada's bilingual arts hub.

Love, Sharks & Frenching invites the audience on a cabaret-inspired date with Lou. The show weaves Lou's jazzy songs with Lou's deep, soulful voice, and shar sense of humour. The audience learns to navigate the challenges of Montreal dating apps, learns to French like a local, and to laugh at the familiar fun bits and foibles of modern dating in urban Canada. The show won Best Solo Show (tied), Best Music Show, and Best Show with Improv at the 2023 Victoria Fringe Festival.

Lou Laurence is a singer, comedian, improviser, and songwriter who performs in both English & French. She is originally from Toronto, lived in BC for four years, and has been living and performing in Montreal for over a decade. Click here to read more about Lou.

Love, Sharks & Frenching

Sweet Action Theatre

November 11 @ 7PM