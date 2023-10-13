Link Music Lab to Present the Return of The Tiger Lillies

The event will take place on November 5th at Lula Lounge.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Link Music Lab will present the return of the legendary British trio The Tiger Lillies as they embark on a tour of their highly acclaimed back catalogue coinciding with their first "best of" album, The Worst of The Tiger Lillies. Bringing communities together through song, Link Music Lab unites two groups sharing a deep love for Ukraine, with whom both stand in solidarity. The Olivier Award-winning godfathers of the alternative cabaret perform with celebrated local talent, BLISK, opening the show with their synthesis of polyphonic Eastern European song, dance, and hypnotic percussion on November 5th, at Lula Lounge.

Enter the dark, peculiar and varied world of The Tiger Lillies peppered with moments of black humour and immense beauty: Since 1989, the group has been conjuring the macabre magic of pre-war Berlin fused with the savage edge of punk. With their eccentric underground appeal, founder Martyn Jacques' haunting falsetto has earned him the nickname the "Criminal Castrato", playing accordion, piano, and guitar with equal intensity. He is joined by Adrian Stout on double bass, musical saw, theremin, and vocals and Budi Butenop on drums. From highbrow theatre to circus, and from experimental dance to burlesque and puppetry, the group has performed internationally and collaborated on an impressive range of projects from the Grammy Award-nominated The Gorey End to acclaimed American photographer Nan Goldin's Ballad of Sexual Dependency and most recently on an album entitled Ukraine.

Culture-crossing BLISK is described as a musical journey travelling through Ukraine, the Balkans, and beyond. Stephania Woloshyn, Ekaterina and Nastasia Y form the Toronto-based trio creating original compositions to revive songs and dances through distinctive arrangements of traditional folk music inspired by the countries from which each of the members hail-Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Canada. Paired with traditional Eastern European and Balkan repertoires, their harmonies are a portal into an ancient world brought into the present.

About Link Music Lab

Link Music Lab is a Toronto-based artist collective whose mandate is to create top-quality multicultural concert productions and innovative recording collaborations. Founded in 2009 by Mahmood "Moudy" Schricker, Link Music Lab employs an ethnomusicological approach to developing concert, recording and artist marketing initiatives. As a premier presenter of a diverse range of Persian music from classical to electronic to fusion, Link Music Lab aims beyond its foundations in Persian music and the cliche of the "Toronto mosaic" to facilitate collaborations that cross-pollinate various cultures in entirely new artistic contexts.

November 5, 2023
Doors 7pm / Show 8pm

Lula Lounge
1585 Dundas Street West, Toronto, ON

Tickets: $40-$60
linkmusiclab.com/the-tiger-lillies
facebook.com/events/695660285753026




