Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo Go Totally Tutu in Joyous Celebration of Dance

By popular demand, Show One Productions presents the anticipated return of the world famous, all-male ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo (Trocks), onstage March 7, 2020 at 8pm and March 8, 2020 at 2pm and 7pm at the Winter Garden Theatre. Following a sold-out run of shows in 2017, these sensational performances will showcase the Trocks' wickedly absurd antics and serious dancing chops - featuring sly send-ups of beloved ballet classics and contemporary works. Infused with a heavy dose of highbrow hilarity, this antic-laden production will offer audiences a chance to experience high-powered diva energy as the men strut their stuff in size 11 pointe shoes.

"The Trocks offer a welcome respite from our challenging times," says Svetlana Dvoretsky, President & Executive Producer of Show One Productions. "In these difficult periods, this production is full of raucous humour and unbridled positivity. Indeed, audiences always have the time of their lives at Trocks' performances. Whether they are laughing along with the company's unique rendition of ballet favourites like Swan Lake or delighting at their take on contemporary dance, audiences frequently cite the group's sensational comic timing and peerless ballet technique as the singular reason they keep coming back again and again."

Founded by a group of professional dancers in 1974, the New York-based company is dedicated to presenting lovingly crafted parodies of beloved ballet classics. Since its first performance, the company was lauded by audiences and critics alike, with rave reviews from The New Yorker, The New York Times, and The Guardian. Trocks soon began a grand tradition of touring the world.



Today the Trocks have performed in more than 30 countries and 500 cities worldwide, including Amsterdam, Auckland, Barcelona, Beijing, Berlin, Buenos Aires, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Moscow (at the famed Bolshoi Theater), Paris (at the Chatelet Theater), Rome, Sydney, Tokyo, and Vienna.

In the four decades since the company's founding, the original concept of the Trocks has not changed. The company of male dancers perform a wide swath of classical ballet and modern dance repertoire, with careful attention paid to the detailed constructs of the various dance styles.

The ensemble's legendary comedy emerges by incorporating and exaggerating the foibles, accidents, and underlying incongruities of serious dance. The fact that men dance all the parts - bodies delicately balancing en pointe as swans, sylphs, water sprites, romantic princesses, and angst-ridden Victorian ladies - enhances, rather than mocks, the spirit of dance as an art form, delighting and amusing both dance connoisseurs and novice audiences alike.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW through October 21, with 15% off tickets* at www.ticketking.com.





