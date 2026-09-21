Martin Kohlstedt to Perform At TD Music Hall in February
The performance will take place on Tuesday, February 23, 2027.
Massey Hall will present German composer and pianist, Martin Kohlstedt on Tuesday, February 23, 2027 at TD Music Hall. Martin Kohlstedt is among the most distinctive composers, pianists, and producers working in the fields of modern classical, instrumental music, and electronica. His music has gained international acclaim and taken him on concert tours across the globe.
Both live and on record, Kohlstedt sets new standards for how cutting-edge electronica can merge with analog and acoustic elements drawn from classical piano, ambient textures, synthesizers, and cinematic sound design. He intuitively finds a shared language between influences from vastly different worlds, shaping them into a living body of sound – as a spectacular festival performance, an introspective piano concert, a multidimensional film score, or an immersive album experience.
Kohlstedt describes his approach as modular composing: his pieces are constantly evolving and never bound to a fixed form, even in concert. Improvisation is an essential part of his creative process – as are the courage to fail, the act of searching, and the interaction with context, space, and people.
Martin Kohlstedt has performed in more than 30 countries, gracing some of Europe's most prestigious venues and festivals. In addition to his own compositions, he writes scores for films, theatre productions, podcasts, and radio plays. Through his own imprint, Edition Kohlstedt, and a personal reforestation project, he continues to live up to his artistic and ecological responsibility.
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