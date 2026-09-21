Martin Kohlstedt to Perform At TD Music Hall in February

NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Massey Hall will present German composer and pianist, Martin Kohlstedt on Tuesday, February 23, 2027 at TD Music Hall. Martin Kohlstedt is among the most distinctive composers, pianists, and producers working in the fields of modern classical, instrumental music, and electronica. His music has gained international acclaim and taken him on concert tours across the globe.

Both live and on record, Kohlstedt sets new standards for how cutting-edge electronica can merge with analog and acoustic elements drawn from classical piano, ambient textures, synthesizers, and cinematic sound design. He intuitively finds a shared language between influences from vastly different worlds, shaping them into a living body of sound – as a spectacular festival performance, an introspective piano concert, a multidimensional film score, or an immersive album experience.

Kohlstedt describes his approach as modular composing: his pieces are constantly evolving and never bound to a fixed form, even in concert. Improvisation is an essential part of his creative process – as are the courage to fail, the act of searching, and the interaction with context, space, and people.

Martin Kohlstedt has performed in more than 30 countries, gracing some of Europe's most prestigious venues and festivals. In addition to his own compositions, he writes scores for films, theatre productions, podcasts, and radio plays. Through his own imprint, Edition Kohlstedt, and a personal reforestation project, he continues to live up to his artistic and ecological responsibility.

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 12 Hrs 11 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Toronto News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming