Pleiades Theatre Artistic Director Ash Knight Has Died

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On behalf of the Pleiades Theatre Board of Directors and the entire Pleiades team, Board Chair Carla Flamer has confirmed the sudden passing of Artistic Executive Director, Ash Knight, after a brief battle with cancer.

A beloved actor, director, and mentor, Ash's journey with Pleiades Theatre spanned nearly a decade of artistry, education, and leadership. He first joined Pleiades in 2017 as an Education Artist, bringing his passion for storytelling into classrooms through Pleiades's in-school programming. His natural leadership and vision quickly became part of the company's growth. He stepped into a vital leadership track as Associate Artistic Producer from 2021 to 2022 under the late Andrey Tarasiuk, before taking over full creative leadership as Artistic Executive Director in 2023.

Ash was a fierce champion for first and second-generation Canadian voices. His passion was the development of world premiere work, which included most recently: Peter N. Bailey's Tyson's Song (Dora Award winner for Outstanding New Play, 2024); The Roof Is Leaking by Sanskruti Marathe and Davinder Malhi (2025); and KARMA by Aksam Alyousef (2026).

His dedication, warmth, and sense of humanity shaped the soul of Pleiades Theatre, and his long-time support will continue to resonate with theatre creators across the country.

A private funeral service will be held for immediate family.

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