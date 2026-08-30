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Video: Canadian Opera Company Previews RING CYCLE Props at Four Seasons Centre

The props department pulled weapons from Wagner's epic to mark the venue's milestone anniversary.

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The Canadian Opera Company has posted a short video previewing a display of props from Wagner's RING CYCLE that will go on view at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts this fall. The clip shows selections from the company's props department, including swords and spears from the RING CYCLE, ahead of their public unveiling.

According to the company, the props department selected the pieces to commemorate 20 years of the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts. The display can be seen in person at the COC's Open House on September 5, or when visiting the venue for one of the company's fall productions.

The video follows other content the COC has produced around the Four Seasons Centre's 20th anniversary season, including a gala concert announced earlier this year to mark the milestone.

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