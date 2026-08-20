Bestselling Authors Jodi Picoult and Margaret Atwood Set for Conversation at TD Music Hall

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Massey Hall will present Jodi Picoult In Conversation with Margaret Atwood on September 9, 2026 at 7:00PM at TD Music Hall. The event will be moderated by Carol Off.

#1 New York Times bestselling author Jodi Picoult will be in Toronto to promote her riveting new novel, Hollow Bones. The evening features a conversation with Picoult and one of literature's most fearless voices, Margaret Atwood and moderated by the award-winning author and broadcast journalist, Carol Off.

Moving between past and present, Hollow Bones is an epic story of the lies we tell ourselves as we write the narratives of our lives, the plans we design to protect ourselves at the worst moments, and the ties that bind mothers and daughters.

Each ticket purchase includes a copy of Hollow Bones, which attendees will receive at the event. Ticket holders who are unable to attend the event will be able to pick up their book up to 30 days following the event.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS:

Jodi Picoult is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of thirty novels, including By Any Other Name, Mad Honey (co-authored with Jennifer Finney Boylan), Wish You Were Here, The Book of Two Ways, A Spark of Light, Small Great Things, Leaving Time, and My Sister's Keeper, and, with daughter Samantha van Leer, two young adult novels, Between the Lines and Off the Page. She lives in New Hampshire with her husband.

Margaret Atwood is the author of more than fifty books of fiction, poetry, and critical essays. Her novels include Cat's Eye, The Robber Bride, Alias Grace, The Blind Assassin, and the MaddAddam trilogy. Her 1985 classic, The Handmaid's Tale, was followed in 2019 by a sequel, The Testaments, which was a global number one bestseller and won the Booker Prize.

Atwood has won numerous awards, including the Arthur C. Clarke Award for Imagination in Service to Society, the Franz Kafka Prize, the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, the PEN America Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize. In 2019, she was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour for services to litera­ture. She lives in Toronto.

Carol Off spent almost sixteen years co-hosting the multi-award-winning CBC radio program, As It Happens. Before that, she covered news and current affairs in Canada and around the world. As a radio correspondent, she reported on politics in Ottawa and Quebec. As a television journalist, she covered the break-up of Yugoslavia; the 9/11 attack on the United States; the election of Vladimir Putin; and politics, conflicts and culture throughout Europe, the United States, the Middle East and Africa. Her first bestselling book, The Lion, The Fox and the Eagle: A Story of Generals and Justice in Yugoslavia and Rwanda, was published in 2000. Since then, she's written three more award-winning works of narrative non-fiction, including, most recently, All We Leave Behind: A Reporter's Journey into the Lives of Others, winner of the British Columbia National Award for Canadian Non-Fiction.

Tickets are available this Friday, August 21 via www.tdmusichall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255. Membership pre-sales are available. Click here for details.

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