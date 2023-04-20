Kashamara Productions To Bring The Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure To Canada

Kashamara Productions will bring the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure to Canada featuring music from the original and iconic Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z television series

The concerts will be taking place in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver this Summer 2023 and will present performances from the original singer of the Dragon Ball series, Hiroki Takahashi

Kashamara Productions is thrilled to announce that it will be bringing the officially licensed Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure concert to Canada this Summer 2023. Attendees will experience the music of both the original and iconic Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z television series, powered by a full orchestra, while watching the storylines of both shows unfold on screen in HD (high definition) with fellow fans. Tickets are on sale now on kashamaraproductions.com.

Performing at all the Canadian concerts will be the original singer of the Dragon Ball series himself, Hiroki Takahashi. He will be singing many of the classic songs from the series, including Cha-La Head-Cha-La, We Gotta Power, Makafushigi Adventure, and more.

In addition to singing at the concerts, Hiroki Takahashi will be doing an exclusive meet and greet with a limited number of VIP ticket holders after the concerts. This opportunity is only open to 100 VIP ticket holders per concert, on a first come, first served basis.

Shows include:

Montreal, Quebec - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (175 Saint-Catherine St W)

Thursday, May 25th at 7:30 PM EST

Toronto, Ontario - Meridian Hall (1 Front St E)

Friday, June 9th at 7:30 PM EST

Saturday, June 10th at 7:30 PM EST

Vancouver, British Columbia - The Orpheum (601 Smithe St)

Friday, August 25th at 7:30 PM EST

Created and produced by Overlook Events, the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure concert is a one-of-a-kind concert experience that originally debuted in Paris, France in October 2018 as part of a transcontinental tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dragon Ball in Europe. The Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure concert combines scenes and sounds of Dragon Ball together with live vocals, a 60-piece orchestra and the music of legendary Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi to create a truly immersive multimedia event for anime fans.

"Bringing Dragon Ball to Canada is a childhood dream come true." said Kashamara Productions CEO and Lead Producer Prakash Amarasooriya. "Many Canadians grew up with the experience of coming home from school and tuning into YTV to watch Dragon Ball Z. It was a unique experience that bonded many young people with a sense of community in the late 90s and early 2000s. And now that many of those fans are now adults, they will get to enjoy immense nostalgia in relieving those memories through the upcoming Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure concerts. These concerts will be a unifying experience for both new and original fans. And even if you've never seen Dragon Ball, or if attendees don't speak English, this inclusive concert is for everyone, as it will showcase the entire story of Dragon Ball in an entirely new way through a musical journey."

Produced by Toei Animation, the Dragon Ball anime franchise encompasses four TV series, namely Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super and now 21 feature films including this year's blockbuster film Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO.