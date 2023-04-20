Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kashamara Productions To Bring The Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure To Canada

Featuring music from the original and iconic Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z television series.

Apr. 20, 2023  

The concerts will be taking place in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver this Summer 2023 and will present performances from the original singer of the Dragon Ball series, Hiroki Takahashi

Kashamara Productions is thrilled to announce that it will be bringing the officially licensed Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure concert to Canada this Summer 2023. Attendees will experience the music of both the original and iconic Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z television series, powered by a full orchestra, while watching the storylines of both shows unfold on screen in HD (high definition) with fellow fans. Tickets are on sale now on kashamaraproductions.com.

Performing at all the Canadian concerts will be the original singer of the Dragon Ball series himself, Hiroki Takahashi. He will be singing many of the classic songs from the series, including Cha-La Head-Cha-La, We Gotta Power, Makafushigi Adventure, and more.

In addition to singing at the concerts, Hiroki Takahashi will be doing an exclusive meet and greet with a limited number of VIP ticket holders after the concerts. This opportunity is only open to 100 VIP ticket holders per concert, on a first come, first served basis.

Shows include:

Montreal, Quebec - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (175 Saint-Catherine St W)

Thursday, May 25th at 7:30 PM EST

Toronto, Ontario - Meridian Hall (1 Front St E)

Friday, June 9th at 7:30 PM EST

Saturday, June 10th at 7:30 PM EST

Vancouver, British Columbia - The Orpheum (601 Smithe St)

Friday, August 25th at 7:30 PM EST

Created and produced by Overlook Events, the Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure concert is a one-of-a-kind concert experience that originally debuted in Paris, France in October 2018 as part of a transcontinental tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dragon Ball in Europe. The Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure concert combines scenes and sounds of Dragon Ball together with live vocals, a 60-piece orchestra and the music of legendary Japanese composer Shunsuke Kikuchi to create a truly immersive multimedia event for anime fans.

"Bringing Dragon Ball to Canada is a childhood dream come true." said Kashamara Productions CEO and Lead Producer Prakash Amarasooriya. "Many Canadians grew up with the experience of coming home from school and tuning into YTV to watch Dragon Ball Z. It was a unique experience that bonded many young people with a sense of community in the late 90s and early 2000s. And now that many of those fans are now adults, they will get to enjoy immense nostalgia in relieving those memories through the upcoming Dragon Ball Symphonic Adventure concerts. These concerts will be a unifying experience for both new and original fans. And even if you've never seen Dragon Ball, or if attendees don't speak English, this inclusive concert is for everyone, as it will showcase the entire story of Dragon Ball in an entirely new way through a musical journey."

Produced by Toei Animation, the Dragon Ball anime franchise encompasses four TV series, namely Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT and Dragon Ball Super and now 21 feature films including this year's blockbuster film Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO.




TIFT Announces 2023/24 Season Photo
TIFT Announces 2023/24 Season
Talk Is Free Theatre Producer & CEO Arkady Spivak and Artistic Director Michael Torontow announced their 2023/24 season, which leaps into new territory (sometimes literally) and challenges the boundaries that exist to be pushed, dismantled, or destroyed–a season full of new works and past favourites on stages (and in forests) not just at home in Barrie, Ontario, but across the far reaches of the planet to South America, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.
Young Peoples Theatre Presents Green Thumb Theatres CRANKED: The ReMix – The Interna Photo
Young People's Theatre Presents Green Thumb Theatre's CRANKED: The ReMix – The International Hip Hop Sensation For Teens
This May, Young People's Theatre presents  CRANKED: The ReMix – an international hit from Vancouver's Green Thumb Theatre, seen by more than 125,000 young people around the world.
Elisapie Comes to TD Music Hall Next Year Photo
Elisapie Comes to TD Music Hall Next Year
 TD Music Hall welcomes Juno Award winning artist, Elisapie on March 28, 2024. Tickets on-sale today, at 12pm ET.
Monty Pythons SPAMALOT Begins Previews At The Stratford Festival Photo
Monty Python's SPAMALOT Begins Previews At The Stratford Festival
Monty Python's Spamalot hits the stage in Stratford tomorrow, April 19, with hilarity sure to follow. Lezlie Wade directs this musical, “lovingly ripped off from the motion picture Monty Python and the Holy Grail.”

