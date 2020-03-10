Karen Kain Honoured With Toronto Street Naming

Barry Hughson, Executive Director of The National Ballet of Canada, today announced that the City of Toronto will commemorate Artistic Director Karen Kain's 50th anniversary with the company and her invaluable contribution to the arts in Canada by naming a street in her honour. Karen Kain Way, a stretch of Queen Street West from University Avenue to York Street outside of the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts, will be unveiled on March 13, 2020 in a brief ceremony.

"Few individuals in the history of Canadian culture have served with such passion and commitment as Karen," said Mr. Hughson. "Throughout her outstanding career, she has inspired countless lives through her artistry as a dancer and with her brilliance as a leader. This recognition by the City of Toronto is a truly wonderful way to honour Karen in this milestone year and one that we can celebrate with our audiences every time they come and see the company perform."

One of the greatest classical dancers of her generation, Ms. Kain joined the National Ballet in 1969 and went on to a distinguished national and international career. She retired from the stage in 1997 and continued to serve the company as Artist-in-Residence, Artistic Associate and then as Artistic Director. Ms. Kain has led the National Ballet with great success since 2005. She is the longest serving Artistic Director of the National Ballet since Founder Celia Franca. In January 2021, Ms. Kain will retire as Artistic Director and will be named Artistic Director Emeritus.

The National Ballet's Winter Season concludes with a ballet Ms. Kain commissioned in 2011, Romeo and Juliet by Alexei Ratmansky, onstage at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts March 11 - 22, 2020. The 2019/20 season will culminate with the world premiere of Swan Lake, directed and staged by Ms. Kain in celebration of her 50th anniversary with the company. Swan Lake is onstage June 5 - 21, 2020.

Photo credit: Karolina Kuras





Related Articles Shows View More Toronto Stories

More Hot Stories For You