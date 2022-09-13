Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KW's New 'Sounds Good to Me' Performing Songwriter Series Presents David Lum and Sing Me A River

The event is on Friday September 16 at KW Little Theatre.

Sep. 13, 2022  

On Friday September 16 at KW Little Theatre, Waterloo region's newest concert series 'Sounds Good to Me' continues its September line-up of unique and relevant local songwriters in a variety of musical styles with David Lum, and, Sing Me A River (Dorothea Smith, Kathy Lepp, and David Lum) - three individual singer songwriters featuring a delicious blend of three-part harmonies, multiple instruments and the fun of making music together.

Born and raised in Vancouver, David Lum made his way across Canada, spent a decade each in Winnipeg and Hamilton before settling in Waterloo. Infusing a blend of contemporary folk and roots, his influences include renowned Canadian singer/songwriters such as Bruce Cockburn and James Keelaghan. David has played at various folk festivals in BC (Mission Folk Festival, Winter Roots Festival, Sunshine Folk Festival), opening for such acclaimed artists as Mae Moore, Stephen Fearing and Wyckham Porteous. He has also performed at Back Forty Festival (MB), Trout Forest Music Festival (ON), Winterfolk (Toronto, ON) and many other arts festivals throughout Ontario.

In 2004, David won the Manitoba Country Music Association (MCMA) Songwriting Contest for his song "Ghost of a Memory". David released his debut CD "If I Fall" in March 2011, with his most recent release "True North" in May 2019. His songs are as varied as the landscapes he has travelled through, and his versatile guitar style traverses folk, blues, pop and everything else in between. His intimate voice will draw you into his world, filled with tales of quiet desperation, longing and triumph of the human spirit.
Sing Me A River is: Dorothea Smith (Fergus), Kathy Lepp (Kitchener) and David Lum (Waterloo).

After meeting in 2015, these three individual singer songwriters decided their folk/roots style became a more tasty mix with three-part harmonies, multiple instruments and the fun of making music together! The trio has played at numerous events and festivals around southwestern Ontario, and their live performances are energetic, inspirational and full of laughter. Engaging their audiences with original songs (and covers they love), their songs are drawn from the honesty and variety of life's currents.
Learn more and listen at: https://www.davidlum.com/ and https://singmeariver.com/


