HOW WE GOT TO JERSEY – A Tale of Two Frankies Comes to The John Saunders Centre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Jeff Madden and Adrian Marchuk have something in common. They both are gifted Canadian musical theatre performers but more than that they both have been blessed with the ability to sing those high notes Frankie Valli sang as a member of the Four Seasons. Both Jeff and Adrian were awarded the role of playing Frankie Valli in the hit musical Jersey Boys, time and time again! And that is what Theatre Collingwood’s latest show, HOW WE GOT TO JERSEY – A Tale of Two Frankies is all about!

Playing at the John Saunders Centre in Collingwood June 11-14, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hear not one, but TWO Frankie Vallis in a show-stopping concert revue that takes you behind the scenes of the Broadway smash hit, Jersey Boys. Find out how two small-town Canadian kids grew up to BOTH play a bona fide Rock-And-Roll, Hall-of-Fame, Superstar on stages around the world!

“This is the perfect companion piece to Jersey Boys”, said Erica Angus, Executive Director for Theatre Collingwood. “If you loved Jersey Boys than you will definitely love when these guys spill the tea about their experiences becoming Frankie, as well as sing for you all those great Jersey Boys hits!”

Audiences will hear their favourites from Jersey Boys, including SHERRY, WALK LIKE A MAN, BIG GIRLS DON’T CRY, CAN’T TAKE MY EYES OFF OF YOU, plus deep-cut hits from Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Jeff and Adrian will take you through the highs and lows, the fame and folly of playing one of the greatest legends of pop music who ever lived.

“Adrian performed for us earlier this year in Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and the audiences were blown away by his talent. We had to bring him back for this very personal story about his life and his experience playing Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys”, said Angus.

Jeff Madden is the Co-creator and performs in the show. Jeff is an Oakville-based singer, actor, educator, and an award-winning veteran of the Canadian Theatre industry. Most recently, Jeff appeared in Rock of Ages (More Entertainment), Til Then (Eclipse Theatre) and Any Dream Will Do (Goldenberg Productions). Prior to that, he appeared in the Canadian cast of Come From Away (Mirvish) for over two years. However, Jeff is perhaps best known for starring as ‘Frankie Valli’ in Jersey Boys (Dancap) for two years in Toronto winning the Dora Award for Outstanding Performance, and another year and a half touring across Australia. You may have also seen Jeff on TV in ‘Murdoch Mysteries’, ‘Mayday’, ‘Accused’ and ‘The Parker Andersons’. Jeff created his Cabaret show “My Life In Song-Act 2” and performed it in Theatre Collingwood’s very first Porchside Festival. He has also recorded two CDs of Musical Theatre and Pop songs. Holding a Master of Education degree from U of T, Jeff also teaches acting and singing privately and has been a part-time faculty member at Sheridan and Randolph Colleges for many years.

Adrian Marchuk is also the co=creator and performs in the show. Adrian has been creating and performing theatre across North America for over 20 years. He spent three years performing as Frankie Valli in the Toronto and Las Vegas companies of Jersey Boys, as well as other hit shows including The Light in the Piazza, Joseph And the Amazing Coloured Dreamcoat, Next To Normal, Grease, Bat Boy, and two seasons at the Shaw Festival. He is the creator of the successful Broadway Biographies concert musical series: Any Dream Will Do: The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, A Whole New World: The Musical Magic of Alan Menken, Over The Rainbow: The Harold Arlen Story, and The Sweetest Sounds: The Richard Rodgers Legacy. All have been presented in Collingwood by Theatre Collingwood and LOVED by audiences. Adrian also teaches voice from his home studio in Toronto, and his students have performed at Stratford, Shaw, Mirvish, and Broadway.

HOW WE GOT TO JERSEY-A Tale of Two Frankies has already wowed audiences at venues across Ontario, and is ready to do the same for you with its blend of music, cool guys, a great story, a killer band (led by the incomparable Mark Camilleri), and projections that bring this globe-trotting story to life. But don’t wait because this show WILL sell out! Grab your friends and buy your tickets today at www.theatrecollingwood.ca or by calling 705-445-2200. Theatre Collingwood continues to bring the very best Canadian talent to Collingwood.

Comments