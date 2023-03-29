Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Justin Rutledge to Perform at TD Music Hall in June

The video for his second single, “Head For The Hills” is out now!

Mar. 29, 2023  

TD Music Hall will present acclaimed Toronto singer-songwriter, Justin Rutledge on Thursday, June 22, 2023 in celebration of his tenth studio album, Something Easy on May 19th via Outside Music. The video for his second single, "Head For The Hills" was released today, watch it below!

For over a decade, Rutledge has performed in partnership with Massey Hall's Artist Development program at various venues across the city, including Glenn Gould Studio, the Winter Garden Theatre, and the Mod Club.

Tickets to his TD Music Hall show on sale this Friday, March 31 at 10 via tdmusichall.com or by calling the box office at 416-872-4255.

JUSTIN RUTLEDGE

Ten albums in, Justin Rutledge could easily rest on his reputation in perpetuity, because he's accumulated the sort of daunting body of work upon which one could easily coast. Instead, on Something Easy, his tenth studio album, Justin Rutledge did the opposite. He made things exceedingly difficult for himself and decided to write, record and produce the poised, subtly powerful set of songs by himself at home. With one, then later two, bouncing baby boys underfoot, to boot.

Indeed, it was the arrival of Rutledge's first son that convinced him he should level up on this record. As any new parent knows, free time is at a premium when there's an infant in the house, and the Toronto-born-and-bred singer/songwriter didn't want to waste any of that time. He took guitar lessons for the first time in his life, even though he's been making a living as a professional musician for 20 years now. He went back to school and got a degree in Arts Administration, taking an internship behind the scenes at iconic Canadian concert venue Massey Hall. And, of course, he learned how to make a record by himself while simultaneously learning how to be a parent.

The results speak for themselves. Something Easy is a serene, stately thing of beauty, a gently paced record that really rewards the patient listener with meticulous detail and unexpected instrumental happenings - a waft of trumpet in the mid-section to "Head for the Hills," say, or the 808 drumbeat that introduces first single "Easy" - lurking in the capacious arrangements. It's anything but Rutledge settling into a rut. It will surprise you.

That Rutledge can still catch us off guard two decades into his career definitely should not come as a surprise, mind you. He's not one for tooting his own horn, but the man is very good at what he does. Accolades have piled up at his feet since he released his first album, No Never Alone, via Six Shooter Records in Canada and Slowdive/Mojave 3 main man Neil Halstead's Shady Lane Records overseas back in 2004 to rave reviews in such international publications as Uncut and NME. He's won a Juno Award for Roots and Traditional Album of the Year in 2014 for the previous year's Valleyheart - which also landed him a Canadian Folk Music Award - and been nominated for three more Junos.

