Jim Brickman Will Perform In Toronto

Music lovers will experience the sounds of award-winning hit-maker, pianist and recording artist Jim Brickman as he brings one of the most entertaining and romantic concert events of the year with the 25th Anniversary Greatest Hits LIVE concert for One Night Only! Special Guest Luke McMaster.

Jim Brickman, award-winning songwriter and pianist presents his most entertaining romantic concert of the year, 25th Anniversary Greatest Hits LIVE. Brickman's engaging stage presence seamlessly blends emotion and humor with music that touches the heart. Brickman leads the audience on a personal escape with stirring solo piano and vocal collaborations including hits like "Angel Eyes," "Valentine," "If You Believe" and "Love of My Life." Jim Brickman in concert strikes the perfect balance of musical intimacy, compelling storytelling and a personal connection with every seat filled.

WHEN: Saturday, April 4th - 8:00pm

WHERE: Glenn Gould Studio

PRICES: $98.50 & $50 CA





