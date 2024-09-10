Jackie Richardson, Hailey Gillis, Colin Asuncion and More Headline UNCOVERED: U2 & THE ROLLING STONES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Musical Stage Company has announced the star-studded lineup and dates for the 18thedition of their highly-anticipated annual UNCOVERED concert event. This year’s concert spotlights the music of two of the most iconic rock bands in music history – U2 and The Rolling Stones. This annual sell-out concert is developed and performed by some of Canada’s most celebrated musical theatre artists as they perform the songbooks of legendary singers/songwriters through a storytelling lens. UNCOVERED: U2 & THE ROLLING STONES runs October 22 - 25, 2024 at Toronto’s prestigious Koerner Hall.



From U2’s politically charged and soaring arrangements to The Rolling Stones’ rebellious spirit and blues-influenced melodies, the innovation and success of these band’s careers have spanned decades, garnering an immense amount of admiration for their respective legacies. Each known for their ability to create anthemic songs like “(Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, “Ruby Tuesday”, “With or Without You”, and “Where the Streets Have No Name”, their approach to their music is ever-evolving and adapting, cementing both of their reputations as pillars of rock music history.



Kevin Wong returns for his second year as the creative visionary behind UNCOVERED following last season’s wildly successful debut showcasing the music of Fleetwood Mac & The Eagles.



“U2 and the Rolling Stones are two of the most incredibly prolific bands in the world. With hits and deep cuts that span decades upon decades, they have made music that has been the soundtrack to multiple generations' experiences of heartache, protest, apathy, catharsis, and more.” says Kevin Wong, the Creative Director of UNCOVERED: U2 & THE ROLLING STONES. “This dynamite cast is perfect for such deep, diverse material. I am very excited for their versions of these songs to hit the Koerner Hall stage.”



UNCOVERED: U2 & THE ROLLING STONES will feature an award-winning cast of artists who have graced international stages and screens, including Canada’s reigning Queen of Jazz, Jackie Richardson, joined by UnCovered favourites: Colin Asuncion, Hailey Gillis, Kelly Holiff, Andrew Penner, Lydia Persaud and this year’s RBC Apprentice Performers Shaemus Swets and Enya Watson. UNCOVERED: U2 & THE ROLLING STONES promises to be an incredible experience for fans, old and new.



Tickets for UNCOVERED: U2 & THE ROLLING STONES live at Koerner Hall are on sale now, beginning at $55.00. For more information visit www.musicalstagecompany.com

