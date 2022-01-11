Immersive Digital Show THE COMPLEX Invites Audiences To Decide The Fate Of The New World At The Next Stage Theatre Festival

Part of the Next Stage Theatre Festival, The Complex is an audience-led, interactive digital theatre experience inviting participants to share virtual space and directly impact the outcome of the show.

Set in a dystopian world after years of upset and division, The Architects have devised a procedure to overcome the imperilling disintegration of society: a cross-section of survivors will be chosen to come together and, under the watchful eye of the anonymous Chamber, must collaborate to save humanity through the selection of a worthy candidate to lead us all to better days.

Taking place simultaneously in the immersive online environment of Gather.town and in an edited livestream feed through Zoom, the show blends interactive theatre with the worlds of reality television, escape rooms, gaming, and competitive dystopian fantasies to create a truly unique theatrical event.

"We created The Complex in order to explore the possibilities and opportunities of immersion and interaction in digital theatre, while centring the audience in the experience," says co-creator and director Mandy Roveda. "It's a fun and exciting new way to enjoy theatre, and it's set up to allow participants to interact with the show as much or as little as they want."

Founded by three female artists with an extensive background in the theatre industry, It's Not A Pivot Productions is a new ad hoc collective of artists who have come together for the creation of The Complex.

Opens January 19 - 30, 2021. Online at fringetoronto.com. Tickets can be purchased online at fringetoronto.com/next-stage/show/complex.